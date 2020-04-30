CORONAVIRUS WORK STOP. Are you on child care arrest? Like other employees, you will be put on short-time working as of May 1. We take stock of what it will mean for you.

[Mis à jour le 30 avril 2020 à 11h33] Size change as of Friday for many employees on non-routine work stoppage related to the coronavirus health crisis. Indeed, from May 1, they will no longer be compensated by health insurance, but directly by their employer, because they are placed on partial unemployment. Why this change? The executive wishes to avoid a reduction in their compensation to 66% of the salary after thirty days off. But who are the employees on sick leave affected by this change? We summarize them for you:

Parents in custody for child care;

Pregnant women in their 3rd trimester of pregnancy;

People caring for ALD (long-term condition);

Vulnerable people.

Are you wondering what impact this decision will have on your remuneration at the end of May? From May 1, you will be compensated up to 84% of your net salary by your employer (100% for people paid at minimum wage and if your collective agreement goes beyond the ceiling), a loss of 16% of their net, since in compensation compensation represents 90% of net salary. “This indemnity will be paid to the employee on the normal due date of pay by the company., which will be fully reimbursed by the State under the same conditions as the rest of the partial activity “, specified the ministry in a press release. What about the procedures? It all depends on your situation:

You are pregnant, long-term or vulnerable: if your stop was issued to you by the Health Insurance, then a certificate must be sent to you to be given to the employer, in order to be declared unemployed. Have you been stopped by your doctor? Note that the conditions for granting the judgment have been relaxed to allow the extension via teleconsultation. You can obtain an extension via the declare.ameli.fr website.

You are on child care arrest: you do not have to do anything, you will simply have to provide the certificate of necessity of childcare to your employer. It is the latter who continues to take care of the procedures with the State services. “He will have 30 days to do so, as in the case of the classic partial activity,” said the Ministry of Labor to the Parisian. To note : the Minister of Labor has confirmed that you will be able to continue to benefit from partial unemployment for the month of May, including the reopening of schools if you do not wish to send your child to school yet. However, from June 1, you must be able to provide a certificate from the establishment proving that it cannot accommodate your child. In the absence of proof, you will not be able to benefit from partial unemployment. You will be like this forced to ask for paid or unpaid days off to babysit. The Ministry of Labor considers that in June, the concept of volunteering will no longer be valid.

You are self-employed or liberal profession: you are an exception. You will continue to be compensated by Health Insurance. Like the officials, “[ils] may continue to request a work stoppage on the declare.ameli.fr site and receive their compensation under the same conditions as today, and this, until the end of the state of health emergency “, specified the Ministry of Labor in mid-April.

This specific type of stop in this crisis period can only benefit one parent. You must then fulfill several conditions:

Your child must have under 16

You must be in inability to telecommute

You must provide an attestation of honor certifying that you are the only parent to request it.

Yes. Since early April, Health Insurance can allow you to request a stop. “This ruling helps protect fragile relatives (who, in view, their health, must stay at home)”, explains one thus on the site ameli.fr. “The work stoppage is issued by the attending physician, or failing this, by a city doctor“. The Health Insurance specifies that the person must be considered fragile” under the pathologies listed by the High Council of Public Health “(chronic pathologies, cancers …).

Yes. “Health Insurance makes it possible to request a work stoppage online for insured pregnant in their 3rd trimester of pregnancy and for them insured persons covered by long-term illness (ALD) under the pathologies listed by the High Council of Public Health “, we confirm on the site ameli.fr.

Are you in this situation and wondering about the steps to take? “These people can thus connect directly, without going through their employer or their attending physician., on the declare.ameli.fr site to ask to be put on sick leave, “says one. “This stop can be declared retroactively to Friday March 13 for an initial period of 21 days. All work stoppages expiring will be automatically extended by Health Insurance until the end of confinement. There is no particular procedure to perform“.

“If you are one of the two parents who look after your child, in this context, you are on sick leave without a medical certificate, without being sick, and there you have at least 90% of your salary“, said Muriel Pénicaud.” The employee will receive daily allowances and, if applicable, the additional salary of his employer from the first day of sick leave (without waiting period) “, details the service-public.fr site. As a reminder, the Ministry of Labor has removed the seniority condition. Depending on the collective agreements to which your company subscribes, you could even benefit from 100% of your salary, the company paying the remaining part.

As previously explained, the compensation rules for people arrested for childcare or vulnerable will change on Friday, May 1. If you are in this situation, you will be placed in partial unemployment from this date, and therefore fully paid by your employer at 84% of your net salary supported by the state within the limit of 4.5 Smic. Beyond this threshold, the difference is the responsibility of the company.

Do you want to assess what the impact of this change will be on the compensation you receive? Note that the Ministry of Labor has made available a simulator, here. You will then get a estimate of your gross remuneration, including your standard salary share and your allowance, according to the number of hours not worked.

he must be established by your Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM), as planned decree published on March 9, which you can find here. It also provides for delivery by the Regional Health Agency after investigation or by the medical advisers of the national health insurance fund, responsible for transmitting it to your employer. Change of size: an ordinance was presented to the Council of Ministers, allowing the occupational health services to prescribe work stoppages and to carry out screening tests during this period of health crisis of the Covid-19 virus. What will be the possible cases of prescription? The occupational doctor will only be able to prescribe a work stoppage “in case of infection or suspected infection”.

Please note: the procedure is different from a standard sick leave issued by your attending physician. “The regional health agencies identify the insured (…). The doctor of the regional health agency designated by the director general of the agency delivers them the notice of work interruption mentioned in article L. 321-2 of the social security code and immediately transmits it to the insured person’s health insurance organization and, where applicable, to their employer “, can we read in the decree n ° 2020-73 published on January 30, available here. “From the receipt of the above-mentioned notice, the employer sends the certificate (…) without delay to the insured person’s health insurance organization “. If you are sick with coronavirus, you receive compensation without waiting period for twenty days. As a reminder, the latter is usually three days long.

What compensation am I entitled to?

Health insurance covers the daily allowance (IJ). She corresponds at 50% of the daily salary, calculated from the average gross wages for the last three months preceding the cessation of your professional activity. Do you want to do the calculation yourself? Here’s how to do it:

Multiply your gross monthly salary by three (example: if you receive 2000 euros gross monthly, 2000 x 3 = 6000)

Divide this amount by 91.25 (average number of days over three months) to get your gross daily salary : 6000 / 91.25 = 65.75

Divide this amount by two to get your daily allowance corresponding to 50% of your daily salary. 65.75 / 2 = 32.87 euros gross (charges like the CSG apply and will therefore decrease the amount collected).

Please note: the gross reference salary is taken into account within the limit of 1.8 times the gross monthly minimum wage, i.e. 2,770.96 euros in 2020. Objective stated, introduce a ceiling on the amount of compensation. Very concretely, you will notice a drop in your income. With this calculation, the maximum amount of daily allowance (IJ) is indeed 45.55 euros gross. The only exception is that this amount is increased after 30 days off for parents with at least three dependent children and then reaches 60.73 euros gross per day..

Finally, the company must pay additional compensation to the employee, supplement paid from the first day of cessation (against 7 days usually, modification made and indicated in the Official Journal on March 5). To benefit from this, the conditions of the Labor Code (articles L. 1226-1 and D. 1226-1) have however been maintained, which indicates that it is always necessary to haveone year of seniority in the company to take advantage of it. Certain companies and collective agreements may grant better supplements.