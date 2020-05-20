The ancient story of these masters was presented in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ when they decided to burn all traces of them. But the doubt still lingers, Who or who were the first Jedi in history? To answer that question, it is necessary to pay attention to the details, since the answer has been in front of us all this time, from the first to the last film in the Skywalker saga.

Jedi are characters of different races who defend peace, are powerful, wise and are guided by the bright side of the Force. And although there have been an interesting number of individuals who ended up going to the dark side, in the end the most important are those who decide to go down the path of good.

Characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and the leaders Mace Windu, Jocasta Un and the most famous of all Yoda, are the most recognized Jedi, but neither is the latter with his 900 years he was the first, founded approximately 25,000 BBY, the first Jedi was a Skywalker, we explain the reasons.

As we now know, Rey ends up taking the last name of his two most important guardians, Luke and Leia. This is not because he is a descendant of both (obviously) but as a metaphor. It is as if the surname were synonymous with balance in strength. Both Anakin and Luke were at the time when they defeated the Emperor and now that Rey has done the same, it was normal for him to take such a reference.

“We invoke all three: light, dark and balanced. One is not bigger than the others. Together, they unite, restore, center and renew. We enter the light, we recognize the dark, and find balance within ourselves. The Force is strong “, it can be read in an ancient Jedi mantra that can define more precisely what we are trying to explain, it is not a person, but an ideal, so to answer who were the first Jedi in history , the answer is simple, a Skywalker.