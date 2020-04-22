The Chicago Bulls from the 1997/98 season who star in the documentary “The Last Dance” were a lot Michael Jordan. Usually, the name of the main companions of the best player in history is recited as if it were a mantra. Scottie Pippen, Denis Rodam, Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr … But an NBA squad is made up of 17 players, all of whom contributed their bit to the feat that marked the sixth ring. This is the 1997/98 Chicago Bulls roster by position:

-Bases: Randy Brown, Ron Harper, Rusty Larue

-Shooting guard: Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler

-Wings: Scottie Pippen, Keith Booth, Scott Burrell, Toni Kukoc

-Wing-Pivot: Jason Caffey, Dickey Simpkins, David Vaughan

-Pivot: Denis Rodman, Jon Kleine, Luc Longley and Bill Wennington

.