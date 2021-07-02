WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer spaced doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

GENEVA, Jul 2 (.) – An Oxford University report that a longer interval between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines continues to offer protection is “very reassuring” for countries with low supplies, the chief scientist said on Friday. from the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan.

Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO expert panel, said the result of the spaced dose of the vaccine is “great news” as it will add flexibility to inoculation schedules.

The Oxford study published this week found that the second dose can be delayed for up to 45 weeks and still achieve an improvement in the immune response.

