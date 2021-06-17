. Who was the first winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina and in what year?

They often say that the first time is not forgotten, and there is no doubt that that phrase remains like a glove when looking back and remembering the beautiful and talented woman who was crowned the first Nuestra Belleza Latina, in 2007.

And it is that the followers of the Univisión program, which will return to the screen in September, do not forget that May 25, 2007, in which Alejandra Espinoza was proclaimed the first Nuestra Belleza Latina.

With her grace, self-confidence and a lot of security, the Mexican queen, originally from Tijuana, was announced by the president of the jury, Osmel Sousa, as the first queen of that reality show, while she awaited the results with great serenity and fixed gaze, next to Salvadoran Mayra Muñoz, who ranked second.

And as can be seen in the video that accompanies this story, Alejandra Espinoza handled that moment calmly, but exploded in a gesture of triumph, raising her arms and hugging the first runner-up, in what would be the beginning of a great career for her.

Alejandra Espinoza, who was 19 years old, won dressed in red, with a design that highlighted her beauty and gave her a lot of elegance.

The first Nuestra Belleza Latina, who comes from a large family, and who had worked in a fast food restaurant, had her second experience in beauty contests on the reality show, as she had initially tried to win the crown of Nuestra Belleza México, but unlucky.

After winning the Univisión pageant, the first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina rose to fame as a reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, and from that moment she began to be a permanent face in the channel’s events, programs, specials and awards. .

Other achievements in her career have been to be for more than 300 broadcasts as the host of the now-defunct program Sábado Gigante, alongside Don Francisco and the reality show La Banda.

And Alejandra Espinoza not only met professional success in Nuestra Belleza Latina, but there she also found love, in the Puerto Rican choreographer Anibal Marrero, with whom she eventually formed a beautiful and solid home, from which her son was born.

Since 2011 the couple has consolidated their love, and currently Alejandra, who will host the next edition of Premio Juventud, on July 22, dedicates her time between her career as a host and actress and her work as mother of little Matteo.

In addition to being the first winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Alejandra Espinoza has become an emblem of inspiration among young women in the Latino community who have seen in her a clear example of improvement, and living proof that dreams can come true , with a lot of work and dedication.