The Real Madrid he was proclaimed champion of the Endesa Basketball League for the thirty-fifth time in 2019 after winning the Barcelona at the Palau in the fourth game of the Final. The white team thus saved a season in which they had won neither the Cup nor the Euroleague.

However, Real Madrid’s dominance in the 2019 Endesa Basketball League was undeniable. Pablo Laso’s men finished first in the regular league with only six losses in 34 games. One more reaped the Barcelona, ​​second; and two more the Kirolbet Baskonia, third. Together with these three teams, they accessed the play-offs on Valencia, the Unicaja, the Tecnyconta Zaragoza, the Joventut and the Baxi Manresa.

The first two, the Real Madrid and the Barcelona, were the teams that reached the Final. The meringue team came undefeated after winning two games against Baxi Manresa and Valencia Basket in three. Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, also went undefeated to the Final after beating Joventut in two games and Tecnyconta Zaragoza in three.

The azulgrana set conceded a hard defeat in the first party by 87-67, and returned to lose in the second by 81-80. At one point the Barcelona to the Real Madrid in the third, which ended 77-78. The Final was decided at the Palau, when Pablo Laso’s team won the fourth game 74-68. Real Madrid, which has been present in the last eight finals, thus won its fourth Endesa Basketball League in the last five years. He did it again against Barcelona, ​​with which he has faced in 26 finals.

The ideal quintet of the Endesa Basketball League in 2019

Two Real Madrid players, Facundo Campazzo, who was the MVP of the final, and Walter Tavares they were part of the ideal quintet of the Endesa Basketball League in 2019. Together with them they were chosen Nico Laprovittola, of the Joventut, Stan Okoye, of the Tecnyconta Zaragoza, and Bojan dubljevic, of the Valencia Basket.