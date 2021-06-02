Who was Sofía Vergara’s first husband?

Getty Images Sofia Vergara was previously married to her high school boyfriend Joe Gonzalez before marrying Joe Manganiello in 2015.

America’s Got Talent host Sofia Vergara is one of the most loved (and highest paid) stars in Hollywood. She is married to actor Joe Manganiello, best known for his appearances on “True Blood” and “Magic Mike.”

But did you know that Sofía Vergara married another Joe first? The actress said “Yes, I do” to her high school boyfriend Joe Gonzalez when she was just 18 years old. Sofía Vergara and González have a 29-year-old son named Manolo who was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. Manolo is a model, actress and director.

Sofía Vergara was married to her first husband for a few years and divorced in 1993 when their son was 2 years old. In 2011, Vergara spoke to Parade about her relationship with González. “We are still close friends,” the actress said, adding that her ex-husband even stays with her when he visits the United States.

Although González is still involved in her son’s life, Vergara did a lot of raising her children and is proud of it. “Now that I look back, I never needed anyone’s help,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “It feels great to look back and know that I have done it all myself. It is gratifying ”.

Sofía Vergara broke off an engagement

After Joe González and before Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara got engaged to actor and director Nick Loeb. Sofía Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in 2014. The Los Angeles Times reported that Vergara broke off her engagement on her WhoSay page which no longer exists.

“Not that anyone cares, but in order not to give the press the opportunity to invent a crazy and hurtful drama, I prefer to tell my fans personally that Nick and I have decided to separate,” wrote the actress.

He added that “we have had too much trouble figuring out how to spend time together and because of my job and now his, it has gone from bad to worse, it is no longer fun.”

Loeb and Sofía Vergara had a legal battle over frozen embryos

Although Sofía Vergara and Loeb broke up in 2014, they were still embroiled in a legal battle until earlier this year. NBC Los Angeles reported that on January 28, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled upholding a prior contract that states that neither Vergara nor Loeb are authorized to use pre-frozen embryos that they created together without the other person’s written consent.

The decision was the result of a lengthy legal battle in which Loeb claimed that Vergara verbally authorized him to implant the embryos in a surrogate mother. Loeb also alleged that he only signed the initial contract (which said he needed Vergara’s written consent to bring the embryos to term) because she pressured him to accept it.

Loeb appeared on The Today Show in 2015 to discuss the case. Loeb told host Hoda Kotb that, although he signed legal documents, “none of the forms really discussed what would happen in the event of a separation.”

In an opinion piece written for The New York Times titled “Our Frozen Embryos Have a Right to Live,” Loeb argued that the issue at hand was the sanctity of life. “When we create embryos for the purpose of life, shouldn’t we define them as life rather than property? Does one person’s desire to avoid biological parenthood (free from legal obligations) outweigh another’s religious beliefs in the sanctity of life and the desire to be a parent? Loeb wrote.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Loeb said that “it is a shame that Sofia, a devout Catholic, intentionally created babies just to kill them.” Loeb co-wrote and directed a 2020 film called “Roe v. Wade, “which explores the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case of the same name. Variety called the film a” piece of egregious anti-abortion propaganda. ” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Loeb said that “what I tried to do in the film as a director is really show both sides.”

The new season of “America’s Got Talent” premiered this week

You were able to see Sofia Vergara at the premiere for season 16 of “America’s Got Talent,” which aired June 1 at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

Sofía Vergara will judge the contestants alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.

