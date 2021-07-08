Who was Naya Rivera?

They confirm the death of Naya Rivera in Lake Piru

(CNN Spanish) – Naya Rivera drowned after leaving with her son in a rented boat to navigate Lake Piru, California, a year ago.

The “Glee” actress and her son rented a boat in July on Lake Piru. The two decided to jump into the water to swim, according to a Ventura County investigation report. Soon after, Rivera told his son to return to the boat, according to the report.

“She helped him into the boat and then she heard (her mother) yell ‘help’ and she raised her arm,” the report says. “Then it disappeared into the water.”

Rivera’s cause of death was drowning and his manner of death was an accident, according to an autopsy report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy and investigation report indicated that Rivera had no history of “suicidal ideation or attempt” and that he had recently been taking medication for a sinus infection. Reports also say that she had vertigo, something that was worse when in the water, but was considered to be a good swimmer. She did not have any symptoms of covid-19.

Rivera’s disappearance led to a six-day search, which ended with the discovery of his body in the northeast area of ​​the lake where the water is between 3 and 18 meters deep.

Who is Naya Rivera?

The 33-year-old actress became famous for her role as Santana López on the television series “Glee,” from 2009 to 2015.

According to IMDB, Rivera was born on January 12, 1987 in Valencia, California.

He is of Puerto Rican descent. As he said on the show “The View” in 2015, “my mom is half Puerto Rican, half black.”

He began his television career on the series “The Royal Family” from 1991 to 1992, and also appeared on the popular “Family Matters,” for three chapters, IMDB reviews.

Most recently she was featured on the series “Step Up: High Water” where she played Collette Jones from 2018 to 2019.

In 2014, she married actor Ryan Dorsey, three months after ending her engagement to rapper Big Sean. The couple had a son. In 2017, Rivera was arrested and faced charges for a misdemeanor domestic violence, after an altercation with her then-husband.

The charges were dropped in 2018 and they divorced that same year.

In 2016, Rivera published her memoirs in a book called “Sorry Not Sorry,” in which she revealed that she had suffered from anorexia when she was young and that she also miscarried while acting in “Glee.”

