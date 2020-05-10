For any musician or rock lover The Rolling Stones or The Beatles are something similar to the gods in this field, but the truth is that none of these bands perhaps would exist or have the impact they enjoy today without the presence or existence of Little Richard , rock and roll icon who passed away this Saturday at the age of 87.

Richard’s life was like rock rules, full of ups and downs, twists and turns, excesses, regrets, everything always marked by music, that art that he always called “his guide”.

What was before James Brown, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney or John Lennon ?, Little Richard this African-American singer born in Macon, Georgia on December 5, 1932, who came from a humble family in which he was the third of twelve brothers .

From an early age Richard was hyperactive and openly gay. Some of his biographies describe him as a slim young man of short stature and with one leg shorter than another, a situation that forced him to walk hunched and twisted.

Like many of the children of his time and his social condition, his first approach to music was thanks to the church, where he learned the Gospel in the Seventh-day Adventist Church he attended with his family. There he learned gospel music in Pentecostal churches in the southern United States.

Richard confessed on more than one occasion that he never considered himself a good student and that he learned more from musicians like Mahalia Jackson and Marion Williams, than from his teachers at school, where he only liked to go to learn about music being part of the college band.

The relationship that Richard had with his homosexual side was something that marked him since he was little and that made his father (an illegal whiskey distiller) run him from home at 13 years old. It was this event that began his self-discovery and made him have to start singing the same thing in the street, as in a bar, all to earn a few coins, it is also the moment that his sexual awakening begins.

It was in those years that he met Johnny and Ann Johnson, a marriage that sheltered him and led him to express his art on the stage of the Tick Tock, a bar that the Johnson family owned.

In these years it is where Richard discovers and experiments with sounds, taking over the piano and his particular timbre of voice as the main weapons to express everything that happened to him during those years, it was in this way that he created his musical style, like all the emerging musicians and bands of the time took as their holy grail.

At just 19 years old, in 1951 the singer won a local competition, which eventually led him to record some records with the RCA company, giving him a start to his professional career and where he could meet Billy Wright, who gave him the boost he needed. .

At this time it is where it happens to be Richard Wayne Penniman to become Little Richard, although his letters were signed under the pseudonym Penniman. At the same time, he continued playing in bars until his first hit Tutti frutti came in 1955.

After his first success came dozens of acclaimed songs such as Long tall sally, Lucille and Good golly and Miss Molly. Over the years Richard began to be an influence for new rock and roll lovers, but also for his contemporaries such as Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Talking about the musicians who were inspired by Little Richard would be to list a list of inexhaustible names but some of the most prominent are James Brown, Otis Redding, Cliff Richard, Paul McCartney or George Harrison.

Also Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, Lou Red, Elton John, Fredy Mercuri and Patty Smith, also saw Richard as their musical pastor.

The love / hate that Richards felt towards rock and his homosexuality was something that accompanied him all his life, making the musician regret both things on more than one occasion and usually took refuge in his faith and even this led him to leave at some point he played guitar and rock to dedicate himself to selling bibles and preaching in church, where he repented of his gay past.

His regret also included his past with drugs and his scandals, the scandals of youth and that is that from an early age and at the same time that the musician shaped his forceful voice, his carefree performance and experimented with electric music, his sexual debauchery.

According to some biographies they relate that it was in this stage of his life, when the artist organized orgies before and at the end of his concerts, where it is said that he also liked to be a voyeur and invented sophisticated fantasies.

He left all this when, according to what he reported in an interview, it was in 1957 when after a show he gave in Australia he saw a fireball descending from the sky, which he interpreted as a divine message. This caused him to distance himself from his unbridled life and music. He was even married for a time to Ernestine Campbell. Later it was learned that what he saw in the sky corresponded to the launch of the shuttle Sputnik by the Russians.

Dedicating himself to a life consecrated to God brought him a marriage with Ernestine Campbell and also multiple work demands for canceled shows and records. Despite this, in 1964 the musician returned to the recording studio and later to the stage.

In his role as a servant of God, Richard also had popularity, he was in charge of marrying Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

With the death of Little Richard, he left who was considered the last musician of the last century to break molds in rock and roll. The last years of his life the singer was retired, his farewell to the stage had occurred in 2013, after one of his shows in Washington began to drown.

His last days were spent in his Tennessee home, completely cut off from public attention. There he returned to the church, which he attended every Saturday and travels in a wheelchair.

