Who was Jovenel Moïse? | Tec Review

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, 53 years old, was assassinated at dawn at his residence, he was the 58th president of that Nation. His wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph was also injured in the attack.

Who was Jovenel Moïse?, The businessman who ran Haiti

Moïse, a businessman dedicated to the commercialization of bananas, an activity with which he earned the alias of “the banana man”, ruled by decree for more than two years due to the absence of an elected parliament.

He was born on June 26, 1968 in Trou-du-Nord, Northeast, in Haiti. She grew up in a working family, her father was a merchant named Étienne Moïse and her mother Lucia was a seamstress.

Jovenel Moïse he moved with his family to Port-au-Prince, where he currently had his residence and attended the Don Durélin National School, the Lyceum Toussaint Louverture, and the Cultural Center of the Collège Canado-Haïtien.

He also studied political science at the Quisqueya University.

His wife, Martine Marie Étienne Joseph, was his classmate in 1996. She left the capital and moved to Port-de-Paix with the aim of developing rural areas.

His career as an entrepreneur began with a small investment capital. His first business, still in operation, was established in Port-au-Prince. He also installed a banana plantation on 10 hectares of land in the Northeast Department.

In 2001 he opened a water plant that served the Northwest and Northeast departments.

Three years later he became a member of the Northwest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCINO). Later he became secretary general of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Haiti (CCIH).

In 2008, he helped found Empresa Haitiana de Energía SA, in 2012, in his hometown of Trou-du-Nord, he founded Agritrans, SA and helped create Haiti’s first agricultural free trade zone.

His political step

By 2015 he was already very close to the then president of Haiti, Michael Martelly, who appointed Jovenel Moïse as the candidate of the party he founded, the Haitian Party Tèt Kale (PHTK).

Moïse ran for president and won the elections twice, in 2015 and in 2016, in this last year he was declared the winner with a very low level of participation, which unleashed fraud complaints and violent protests in the streets of his country.

The presidential term in Haiti lasts five years by constitutional mandate, and although Moïse took office on February 7, 2017, opposition political groups argued that his term should be counted from 2016, when the previous president Martelly concluded his presidency.

The opposition accused him of being a “dictator” for ruling through decrees due to the absence of an elected parliament.

For now, after the death of Moïse, Haiti decreed a state of siege, which the legislation of that country proposes in principle for an initial period of 15 days, places the Armed Forces as the maximum guarantors of security and implies the establishment of military courts.

In a statement from the United Nations on June 17, the Security Council of this international organization advocated holding elections at the end of 2021 in Haiti.

At that time, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, representative of Mexico, stressed the importance of the stability and prosperity of Haiti for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that neither the political situation nor that of human rights had improved in the country since the Council last addressed the issue. in February.

He also noted that parliamentary, presidential and municipal elections had to be held before the end of 2021.

“Only through dialogue and democratic renewal will Haiti be able to resume its path towards sustainable development.”