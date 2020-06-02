Who was Héctor Suárez, and why his departure hurts Mexico. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

This morning, the entire country woke up to the sad news of the death of the actor and comedian. Héctor Suárez, which was made known by his son, Héctor Suárez Gomís. But,who he was and why his departure hurts Mexico?

Héctor Suárez was one of the most important Mexican actors and comedians, especially for the controversy that its characters caused, always with a touch of mischief and uncensored social criticism, ahead of its time, but that always caused a great impact and slipped into the taste of the public.

Who was Héctor Suárez?

The famous comedian was born in Mexico City on October 21, 1938, and rose to fame thanks to his talent and participation. in almost a hundred movies, dozens of television series (many created by himself), and also various theatrical projects and soap operas.

In cinema, he began in 1964 with the film El Asalto, and later participated in other productions such as Picardy Mexicana, National Mechanics, Atlético San Pancho, Fin de fiesta, and Suave Patria, among many others.

But without any doubt, Héctor Suárez stood out on television thanks to the series in which he participated and created, in which he showed a dark humor, with which he always projected social complaints, like What’s wrong with us? and Verdá or Fixión.

He also participated in various soap operas, such as Gotita de Amor, Velo de Novia, El Derecho de Nacer, among many others. Her last television appearance was through the hit HBO series Mr. Ávila.

Héctor Suárez He is the father of also comedian and actor Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón. He is the half-brother of comedy actor Alejandro Suárez, and the grandfather of Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz.

The actor suffered from bladder cancer since 2015Although last year, in mid-2019, he underwent an operation and had his bladder and prostate removed, and in September his family revealed that he was “in recovery and cancer-free.”

However, almost a year later, on the morning of June 2, the actor’s family and all of Mexico mourned when they met. the sad news of his death at 81 years of age. Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez.

