Who was Héctor Ortega

Who was Héctor Ortega, At 81 the renowned actor loses his life and his colleagues share emotional messages on social networks, without a doubt he will always be remembered in each of his characters.

In your official account of Twitter the National Association of Actors He shared the unfortunate news: “@andactores deeply regrets the death of our colleague and great actor Héctor Ortega, a member of our union. Our condolences to family and friends. RIP”.

The @andactores deeply regrets the death of our colleague and great actor Héctor Ortega, a member of our union. Our condolences to family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/7icLdV2BDK – Andactores (@andactores)

June 3, 2020

While the theater actor, television movie Eduardo Spain He shared the following message on Twitter:“I am saddened to learn of the departure of my beloved teacher Héctor Ortega, who directed us many yesterdays ago in:” El mercader de Vencecia “by: William Shakespeare Performing arts and whom I met giving classes in workshops on humor. Much loved and admired. RIP. Life flies! ”

I sadly learn of the departure of my beloved teacher Héctor Ortega, who directed us many yesterdays ago in: “El mercader de Vencecia” by: William Shakespeare and whom I met teaching classes in workshops on humor. Much loved and admired. RIP. Life flies! – Eduardo España (@laloespana)

June 3, 2020

For his part, the actor Mauricio Herrera He shared one of the most emotional messages for his colleague and friend; “With all the pain in my heart I mourn the death of my brother 67 years ago, my dear Hector Ortega. So many experiences together, laughter and a beautiful friendship, I love you brother, QEPD”

With all the pain in my heart I mourn the death of my brother 67 years ago, my dear Hector Ortega, so many experiences together, laughter and a beautiful friendship, I love you brother, QEPD pic.twitter.com/pQsoB75uPL – Mauricio Herrera (@actormauherrera)

June 3, 2020

One of the soap operas where we remember it is “Alegrijes y rebujos” where he stole the hearts of boys and adults with the character of Don Darvelio, we share a little of his character.

