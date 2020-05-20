The last season of Michael Jordan in the NBA, had a different inspiration for ‘MJ‘: Gus Lett. Who was it and why was it so important to him?

Gus Lett It was him leading bodyguard of Michael Jordan, but how does it count ‘MJ‘ in ‘The Last Dance‘, It became more than that. It was in the second season of the player of the Bulls, when he broke his foot and he was his best support in the period of recovery.

MJ’s body guard Gus Lett was a special man. # TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Ap6xJXJeOJ – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 16, 2020

He helped her get in her car and pretty much everywhere. In the words of Michael JordanSince his father was no longer with him, he needed Gus Lett all the time, because he became a ‘father’ for him.

Life had another destiny for Gus Lett, because they diagnosed cancer and had to move away from body of security of Michael Jordan. The news did not destroy the player of the Bulls, but it motivated him to make that season, which would be the last in Chicago, the best of his career.

Already in the playoffs, in Conference Finals before the Indiana Pacers of Reggie Miller, the Bulls They were going to play a seventh game, which was very rare for the team Phil Jackson. At dressing room, the figure of Gus Lett to support the team and Michael Jordan.

“I didn’t want to fail, I wanted to win that game to Gus“He declared Michael Jordan in ‘The Last Dance‘. The meeting did not start very well for the Bulls but with Lett in the front row, ‘MJ‘Failed to fail.

The Bulls they won that match and Michael He gave the ball to whom he defined as his second father. “This victory is great but for me it means more than Michael He gave me the game ball, “he said. Chicago conquered the second triple championship in 1998 and in the 2000, Gus Lett lost the battle against cancer.

Reciprocal friendship

It is worth mentioning that when Gus Lett was admitted to the hospital, Michael was always there with him, accompanying him and his family at all times, so said Lett’s own wife, affirming that MJ always stayed by his side.

Watch on YouTube