Who was better? Numbers of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first 162 games

The numbers of Fernando Tatis Jr. Y Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first 162 games in the Big leagues.

First 162 games in MLB, Via Héctor Gómez:

Fernando Tatis Jr.

AVG .294

HR 46

RBIS 109

SB 32

OBP .367

SLG .581

OPS .948

Ronald Acuna Jr:

AVG. 289. HR 37 RBIS 95 SB 21 OBP 367 SLG 533 OPS 899

Obviously Tatis Jr.’s numbers look better in that period, the only difference is that the Venezuelan’s defense has been better than that of the Venezuelan, however, the future is huge for these guys.

What things did you get Fernando Tatis Jr. Or what does Ronald Acuna Jr have that does not have?

Tatis Jr. managed to be the cover of the MLB The Show. To be the face of the Padres, over his teammate Manny Machado, rather, a 300 million player while Fernando was a second-year rookie. He signed contracts to act in baseball series and promote a prestigious bank in his native country. He had the San Diego fans go outside the stadium just to take pictures with him, even after the games were over. In addition, he sold more jerseys than the highest paid players in his organization, Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado. Follow us on Google News Telegram OR Instagram Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group All the news, rumors and the best major league plays