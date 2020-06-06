The May 25 death of an African American man shocked the United States: George Floyd –Named the ’friendly giant’ for his two meters in height– was cut down by a white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, which forced him to stay on the floor, pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, while the man asked: “Please i can’t breathe”

Floyd died in that operation and his last words became the symbol of a series of protests that have been replicated every day for more than a week across the US

George Floyd case: charges against the police officers involved are tightened

Originally from Houston, Texas, Floyd had moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to be near his ex-wife, Roxie Washington, and their six-year-old daughter, Gianna. The former football player had earned a scholarship as a basketball player at Florida State University but did not complete his studies. Floyd was one of the 40 million Americans who lost his job with the closure of non-essential activities, established to contain the coronavirus pandemic than in the US. anda infected 1,849,560 and killed 107,099 others, The majority of the African American community.

How Floyd died

The chronology leading to Floyd’s death began when eAppearing from the Cup Foods store, police were alerted that two men had paid for a purchase with fake money. One of them was Floyd, according to the employee complaint.

Formal and spontaneous tributes to Floyd extend from the United States to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Africa and several other countries, including Argentina, since his death in the city of Minneapolis on May 25 at the hands of a police officer.

Floyd left the premises with his companion and got into a blue truck, parked a few meters from the site. The police arrived minutes later, rebuked the people in the vehicle, and finally Floyd gets out of the truck.

Once outside, the agents corner him against a wall and handcuff him. Unlike the police account, in the security videos Floyd doesn’t seem to have resisted arrest. In the videos you can also see how an officer sits the detainee and then, with the help of a colleague, they pick him up and cross the street to the sidewalk where Cup Foods is located and where the patrol was stationed.

Minutes later, a third patrol car appears and two of the agents involved enter the scene, Chauvin, and Thau Tao, who although did not participate in the attack on Floyd, nand neither he nor his other two companions, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, did anything to prevent it..

Derek Chauvin

After what apparently was a struggle in the back seat of the patrol, the images that turned around the world are produced: Floyd handcuffed and lying on the floor behind the police vehicle with Chauvin on top of him, his knee nailed to his neck.

Several people began asking officers to brake, although they were ignored. As Floyd’s situation worsened, the police decided to call an ambulance.. After reviewing it, they declared him dead. The entire event lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.