Who was Alejandro Asensi? Who Luis Miguel fires

Alejandro Asensi, was one of the characters closest to the singer Luis Miguel in the plot, gave life to someone who looked after his interests and was also in charge of maintaining the bond with his daughter Michelle Salas, this until “The Sun of Mexico“felt betrayed and fired him.

As appreciated from the first chapters of the 2nd installment of Luis Miguel: The Series, Alejandro Asensi really was always a mediator between “Luismi” And your daughter.

A fragment of one of the most recent biographies about the “Puerto Rican” written by Javier León Herrera explains Asensi’s work between the interpreter of “No sé tú” and Michelle Salas.

She looked for him from a very young age; There are reports of calls from Michelle looking for her father since the 90’s, when she was growing up and being aware of reality and who her father was. Alejandro Asensi was commissioned to communicate it to Luis Miguel, according to the biography of Oro de Rey.

In the midst of so much coexistence, a bond was formed between Michelle and Alejandro Asensi that would end up hitting them, at the same time, this would also have strong repercussions on the character’s work and friendship relationship with Luis Miguel.

In the plot, it is Mauricio Ambrosi who plays Alejandro in the series, whom we would see from the first chapter helping Michelle to locate her father and even gives her his phone number when she is already a little older.

Michelle, who is played by Macarena Achaga in the series who finds in Mauricio, the support to continue approaching the hermetic heart of Luis Miguel.

In one of the last installments of the story that captures the life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, it can be seen that the model was delighted with Asensi on some occasion when she saw him at the home of her father, Luis Miguel.

In other scenes from previous chapters, you can see the conversations of Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter with Mauricio when he gives her the phone number of her father, already a prominent figure in the show, so that she can get in touch with him after 11 years Even at this point, Michelle only sees him as a friend and confidant, not something else.

In the same way, in other scenes there appears the moment in which Michelle is upset with her father over the fact that she asks him to go live with him and he suggests that he would buy her another house, something that disappoints her a lot and even He talks to Mauricio, who also asks him to stop smoking.

In the last installment of this Sunday, May 2, the emergence of something else is shown between Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel’s best friend who are at the artist’s house when she is moving to live with him “permanently”.

How do you feel that you are back! He’s happy, Mauricio tells him. And she reminds him that he had suggested that she give her dad a second chance.

Later, he discovers a record among Michelle’s things that they both seem to love, that’s when Gallego Basteri’s daughter and Stephanie Salas realizes that they have common tastes.

However, just at that moment, Mauricio would have fought a strong argument with the protagonist that ended on very bad terms, a dismissal from the singer.

The alleged reason at that time, referred to issues of “lack of confidence”, this, after Luis Miguel had tried to acquire a vineyard for which they allegedly would have gone to perform an audit of the star’s company.

Mauricio considers this as a lack of respect and trust for what is going on and claims Luis Miguel which ends in his dismissal and an apparent release for Ambrosi (Alejandro Asensi).

After leaving the residence of his former boss, he runs into Michelle on the stairs, however, he does not comment on his estrangement with the singer and expresses that he was very happy for his return.