WHO warns that vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask against Delta variant of COVID-19



Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask in crowded spaces.

The World Health Organization issued an alert that the Delta variant can seriously complicate the battle against COVID-19, because one hundred percent vaccinated people have been infected, but above all there are still a high number of people without receiving immunization.

For this reason, he is urging that all people, even with the doses of any vaccine, use facial protection and maintain social distancing in practice.

The Dr. Mariangela Simao, deputy director general of the WHO for access to medicines and health products, warned that vaccines alone are not enough against coronavirus, published CNBC.

“Vaccines alone will not stop community transmission,” he said. “People must continue to wear masks constantly, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … physical distance, avoid overcrowding“.

Simao insisted on face protection, something that is less common in some big cities, like Los Angeles and New York.

“This is still extremely important, even if you are vaccinated when you have ongoing community transmission,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the Delta variant represented more than 20% of the cases of infections of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, the main adviser to the White House against the pandemic, recognized that this variant is becoming a serious threat to the United States, because the country only exceeds 54% of people completely vaccinated, while 56% have at least one dose. Far from the 70% set by the White House for July 4.

“The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the United States to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Fauci said.

The expert added that the proportion of infections caused by the variant doubles every two weeks. People with a single vaccine or no vaccine are most at risk of becoming seriously ill with this variant.

The CDC has not changed the mask use guidelines, which only allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing them outdoors or indoors.

However, face protection is still indispensable in mass events, such as demonstrations or concerts, or in public transport, hospitals and care centers for the elderly.

Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine, told NPR that the Delta variant is more dangerous than Gamma, the Brazilian, and can cause a new wave of infections, due to the number of people without vaccine.

“There are still large portions of the country where vaccination rates are quite low,” Luban warned.

According to the vaccination and contagion maps of the CDC, for example in New York – an entity without local restrictions – a high percentage of the counties remain at moderate risk of contagion.

In California, most counties are considered moderate contagion, unlike other entities, such as Missouri, where all counties have high risk of cases.