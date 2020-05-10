JOHANESBURG – Some 190,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Africa in the first year of the pandemic, and the disease could “be latent” on the continent for years, the World Health Organization warns.

Up to 44 million of the 1,300 million

inhabitants of the continent could be infected in the same period, estimates the

UN health agency, based on its prediction model for 47 countries

Africans.

The continent has more than 5,000 infected and exceeds 170 dead.

But the projected number of infections and deaths

it is based on the presumption that containment measures are not taken.

Actually, 43 African countries have implemented

measures to reduce the spread of the disease, from quarantines

up to restrictions in large cities and curfews, closings

of schools and prohibitions of public congregations.

The Asian giant is still affected by the pandemic.

More than 52,000 confirmed infections and 2,074

deaths from the virus have been reported in African countries, according to

figures released on Friday by the Centers for Control and Prevention of

Diseases in Africa.

The total number of cases has risen by more than 42% in the

last week.

The disease seems to be spreading further

slower in Africa than in Europe, according to the WHO report.

Officials say that could be due to less transportation

developed or poorly monitored.

The number of infections has passed 200,000, but deaths continue to drop.

“Although COVID-19 almost certainly did not know

will spread as exponentially in Africa as in other parts of the world,

it is very likely to remain dormant in the drive shafts, “said the

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, who resides

in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

He said that the shoots will almost certainly reach

its apex one month after the virus begins to spread in communities.

“COVID-19 could become habitual in our

lives for years to come unless many governments in the region

take a preventive approach. We have to test, track, isolate and

try, ”Moeti said in a video conference.

With a population mostly under 20 years old,

Africa may be experiencing a slower transmission rate, cases

less severe and fewer deaths from a virus that tends to be more severe in

seniors.

