WHO warns that there is no data yet to combine different vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there is still insufficient data to recommend the use of two different coronavirus vaccines to cover the required first and second doses, commenting on a decision made by France on the combined vaccination schedule, according to EFE.

The French authorities have announced that a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (both use messenger RNA technology) will be inoculated to the patients under 55 years of age who have received a first injection of AstraZeneca. This is consistent with the decision not to vaccinate this age group with the latter drug due to the risk of thrombi.

“There is no adequate data to say that this is something that can be done, so at this time we cannot recommend the combination of vaccines “, has indicated to the journalists the spokesman of the WHO, Margaret Harris.

He has also added that this question is under study, in accordance with the suggestion made by the group of experts advising WHO in the field of immunization.

Harris pointed out that the WHO continues to review the data presented by the producers of the vaccines CanSino and Sinopharms (China) and Sputnik (Russia) with the first two being in a more advanced stage. According to the rate at which the data is being analyzed, decisions on each of these vaccines are expected to be issued later this month.