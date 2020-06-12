The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that Side effects that the new coronavirus can cause in women, children and adolescents may be “greater” than the deaths that it has generated.

And it is that, as explained during a press conference, the pandemic of the new coronavirus has collapsed the health systems of many countries, which has increased the risk of death of many women due to pregnancy complications or in childbirth.

Therefore, Tedros has asked ensuring that women and children have access to preventive measures against coronavirus and that, at the same time, there is “respectful” care for mothers and their newborns.

In this regard, the WHO Director-General has reported that the United Nations agency is currently investigating the risk that there is that women with Covid-19 transmit the virus to their babies through breastfeeding. “We know that children are at relatively low risk for Covid-19, but they are at high risk for numerous other diseases and conditions that breastfeeding prevents. According to the available evidence, the WHO’s advice is that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risk of Covid-19 transmission“has asserted Tedros.

Thus, the WHO leader has urged countries to encourage suspected or confirmed Covid-19 women to continue breastfeeding and to keep your babies from separating unless they are very sick.

In adolescents

Furthermore, Tedros has expressed concern about the impact that the pandemic may have on adolescents, recalling that current evidence is suggesting that have an increased risk of depression and anxiety, as well as harassment and unwanted pregnancies.

Also, he continues, the closure of colleges and universities can have a negative impact on mental health of young people, given that in some countries more than a third are attended in schools, as well as fed. “Limited opportunities for physical activity and increased use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs can have an impact on the long-term health of these young people. To address these challenges, WHO has developed guidelines on maintaining essential services.” , has apostilled.

Finally, Tedros recalled that there are already many drugs and tests that can be bought in pharmacies without a prescription, such as those for HIV. A measure that helps reduce the care burden and guarantees the health rights of people. “Self-care interventions allow more people to get the health services they need during the pandemic, when and where they need it. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these interventions are available and accessible to everyone who needs them,” he said.