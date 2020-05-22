In Brazil, the majority of covid-19 victims are young. (Photo: .)

In the United States, the country most affected by covid-19 with more than 94,000 officially killed by the virus, the flags will fly for three days at half-staff.

China, where the virus broke out in December and which Washington accuses of being responsible for a “world mass slaughter”, on Friday he proclaimed his “great success” in the fight against evil.

“We have achieved important strategic achievements in our response to the covid-19 ″, Prime Minister Li Keqiang told the 3,000 mask-wearing delegates in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In Europe, where more than 170 thousand people died, slow normalization is being imposed, but multiplying the precautionary measures.

“South America has become a new epicenter of the disease,” said Michael Ryan, head of emergency situations for the World Health Organization (WHO), by teleconference from Geneva. “We see the number of cases increase in numerous South American countries. There is a lot of concern around these countries, but clearly the most affected at the moment is Brazil ”.

Brazil exceeded 20 thousand deaths from coronavirus after registering a thousand 188 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday, a record figure, according to data from the Ministry of Health, confirming the acceleration of the pandemic.

The country, with 57% of the dead in the region, is the third in number of affected in the world, with 310 thousand 87 cases, behind the United States and Russia. The number of infections could be up to 15 times higher due to the difficulty of having accurate statistics due to the lack of tests, according to analysts.

Troubling Amazon

According to Michael Ryan, in relative terms the highest rates are found in the Amazon, with about 450 infected people for every hundred thousand inhabitants.

Brazil is also experiencing days of strong political confusion, due to the disagreements between most governors, favorable to confinement measures, and the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who criticizes them due to their economic impact.

Unlike what happens in countries like Spain or Italy, In Brazil, the coronavirus kills many more young people. In Brazil, only 69% of the deceased are over 60 years old, while in Spain and Italy 95% of the deaths were registered in people older than that age.

In all Latin America More than 34 thousand people have died of coronavirus and there are 617 thousand infections.

In Peru, the second country in the region in number of infections and third in deaths, about 110 thousand cases and more than 3 thousand one hundred deaths were registered.

Most Lima hospitals are on the verge of collapse, said Thursday the office of the ombudsman, which monitors respect for human rights.

In health facilities “Biosecurity equipment is lacking ICU beds for staff [Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos], mechanical fans, oxygen, discard tests, among other devices and supplies, “said the office.

Infected and deported

In Chile, a country of 18 million inhabitants with more than 57 thousand cases, deaths increased 29% in the last 24 hours, until reaching 589.

“Is about a huge battle from which no one can distance himself ”, Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said.

Many inhabitants they broke the confinement in recent days to demonstrate and claim food aid. The epidemic also triggered unemployment and hunger in the poorest neighborhoods.

Argentina also registered a huge increase in cases. About 90% of infections are in Buenos Aires and its periphery, in total about 14 million inhabitants. The balance of deceased in the country is 416.

Notable exception in the Southern Cone. Uruguay, with just twenty people dead, he announced that he will restart face-to-face classes at all educational levels in June.

In the United States, the balance is close to 95 thousand dead and the daily balances are still high (1,255 dead in the last 24 hours, based on a count by Johns Hopkins University).

President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly halfway up in federal buildings and the national monuments for three days, from Friday to Sunday, in tribute to the deceased. Trump also asked governors to reopen places of worship in the United States.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated that New support funds will be needed within a few weeks. The administration and Congress have already mobilized nearly three trillion dollars since March.