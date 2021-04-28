WHO warns that Indian variant of COVID could be more contagious and resistant to vaccines

Patients infected with COVID-19 forced to share a bed in the hospital, patients treated at the doors of health centers and funeral pyres in makeshift crematoriums in the middle of the street. It is the dramatic scenario in which the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed India in recent weeks and has caused the entire world to look at the country with concern. In addition to the runaway increase in infections, alarms have jumped at the possibility that this increase out of control obey the new SARS-CoV-2 variant detected in this Asian state.

In this regard, the World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken, which has recognized that the already known Indian variant of the coronavirus, B.1.617, could be behind the great rise of the pandemic in South Asia. In this sense, the latest epidemiological report of the institution indicates that it can be more contagious and resistant to some vaccines and treatments, based on evidence from various laboratory studies.

This behavior of version B.1.617 of the virus – which the WHO qualifies as “of interest” and not “of concern” – responds to three of the 15 mutations it presents, according to the organization: L452R, P681R and E484Q. The first of these has been identified in other variants, in which it has been associated with a increased transmissibility and one reduction of neutralization through certain monoclonal antibody treatments.

Furthermore, the WHO highlights that the P681R mutation “increases systemic infection and can lead to higher transmission“while clinical trials suggest that blood samples from individuals with the natural infection may have a reduced neutralization against variants with an E484Q mutation. Along these lines, even preliminary studies with the Novavax-Covaxin vaccine show that this not capable to counteract this variant.

More studies are needed

Regarding these hypotheses about the causes behind the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, the virologist and professor of Microbiology at the CEU San Pablo Estanislao Nistal University explains that these mutations “could slightly alter the neutralizing capacity of some of the many antibodies against protein S “, which plays a key role in helping cells to keep the virus from entering their interior.

However, he points out that these mutations “should not substantially affect” the ability of other antibodies to neutralize the virus, and recalls that T cells – another type of immunity – can also help protect the body. Therefore, the virologist believes that vaccines will continue to work. “Although it may slightly reduced effectiveness in preventing the development of symptoms, it is very likely that this will remain huge to avoid severe COVID and death, “he adds.

Regarding transmissibility, Nistal considers that it is “too early” to say whether this version of the virus is more contagious or not and stresses the need for further research. On this point he agrees with the WHO, which doubts the possibility of generalizing the results of the trials and calls “urgently” for new studies on the impact of this variant.

Doubts about the causes of the situation

Therefore, the professor of Microbiology believes that it is not clear what the origin is of this uncontrolled increase in infections in India in recent weeks and highlights that it may be due to reasons other than the variant.

“It is possible that other factors are responsible for this increase in infections, such as compliance with measures and social gatherings”

The WHO also admits that it is possible that other factors are responsible for this increase in infections, such as problems related to the application and compliance with social and public health measures, with the meetings -including mass meetings in cultural and religious celebrations and elections- and with the “co-circulation” of different variants. All this, the institution remarks, has caused the spread of the second wave to have been much faster than the first.