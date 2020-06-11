The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today that the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating” in Africa, and that while it took the continent 98 days to reach 100,000 cases, in just 18 it reached 200,000.

The director for Africa of the UN health agency, Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement that There is already community transmission in more than half of the 54 countries in Africa and that “this is a bad sign”.

The virus reached the continent mostly through travelers from Europe and it is spreading from large cities to more rural areas where the health infrastructure is rather poor, with few intensive care units.

Moeti cited the case of South Africa, where the virus has spread from the Western Cape province, where Cape Town remains, to the more rural Eastern Cape province.

South Africa is the most affected country in Africa by the coronavirus, with more than 55,000 cases.

“I am afraid we are going to have to live with a persistent” increase in cases in Africa until an effective vaccine against the new virus is developed, said Moeti, quoted by the BBC.

Africa yesterday exceeded 200,000 coronavirus infections and 5,500 deaths from the disease, according to data from the African Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Although the continent still represents a small fraction of Covid-19 cases worldwide, 3%, authorities in South Africa and other countries have raised their alarm that the number of infections continues to increase.

After South Africa, the worst hit nations are Egypt, with 36,829 cases, and Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, with 13,464.

The epidemic is expanding on this continent more slowly than in other regions, thanks in large part to the strict and early response of most governments.

However, the WHO has warned that, if appropriate measures are not taken, African deaths from the coronavirus could range from 83,000 to 190,000.