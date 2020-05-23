The head of the fight against COVID-19 warned that the great growth in cases is putting the region at the center of the pandemic, with Brazil and Peru as the most affected countries

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in South America is making the region the “new epicenter” of the new coronavirus pandemic.

This was pointed out by the director of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, speaking this Friday about the evolution of the disease around the world.

“In a sense, South America has become a new epicenter of the disease,” said Ryan.

“We see many South American countries that have an increasing number of cases and there is great concern in these countries, but the most affected is BrazilHe added.

According to WHO statistics, confirmed cases in the Americas are 2.22 million, of which645,000 are from the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, 1.53 million correspond to the United States and 80,500 to Canada.

Brazil -the most populous country in Latin America- is the nation most affected by accounting for more than this Friday 310,000 confirmed cases of coronaviruses and more than20,000 deaths.

Follows Peru, which with 104,000 cases (according to the consolidated figures of the WHO, which the national authorities raise to 108,000) is the twelfth most affected nation in the world.

EPA Peru’s health system has been compromised by the large increase in cases.

Chile It exceeds 61,000 confirmed cases, but deaths in that country are significantly lower (631) than in other countries in the region.

EcuadorWith 35,000 confirmed cases and almost 3,000 deaths as of this Friday, it is one of the countries hardest hit by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Against chloroquine

Ryan argued that WHO does not endorse the decision of the Brazilian government to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of covid-19.

This is because there is no scientific evidence that it is a safe and effective medicine against this disease.

“The clinical evidence does not support the use of this drug and it is not recommended at least until the clear results of clinical trials are known,” he said.

. Ryan said there is no evidence that drugs like chloroquine are the best treatment.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health published this Wednesday, by order of the President Jair Bolsonaro, a protocol for the treatment of patients that covers the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in mild cases.

Chloroquine is a medicine widely known as an antimalarial and to treat rheumatic diseases, and hydroxychloroquine is its derivative (they have the same components), but it is considered to be better tolerated.

BBC