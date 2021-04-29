WHO warns of the “perfect storm” of coronavirus looming in Europe if restrictions are relaxed

Several countries in Europe have reported this Thursday of new cases of COVID-19 caused by the Indian variant of the coronavirus, which could be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in its latest report on the epidemiological situation. About it, the institution warned that it is possible that it is behind the great rise of the pandemic in South Asia, although other factors may also be responsible for this increase in cases.

This variant includes mutations “associated with increased transmission” and a decreased ability to neutralize the virus with vaccines and some monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the report. Given the increase in cases of this version of SARS-CoV-2 in Europe -although the number is still low-, the director of the WHO in the old continent, Hans Kluge, has called to do not relax measurements to prevent the “perfect storm” from being created.

“The relaxation of individual protection measures, mass gatherings, a large number of variants and a very low vaccination rate could make a perfect storm in any country“, has affirmed.

Kluge’s warnings are consistent with reports from Germany, Italy and Romania about local infections in which this mutation is identified, according to the AFP news agency.

“The relaxation of the measures, the mass meetings, the variants and a very low vaccination rate could generate a perfect storm”

Till the date, more than ten European countries They have already registered cases of this mutation within their borders and some have introduced travel restrictions with India, while the efficacy of vaccines against this and other variants is being discussed.

“We don’t have any evidence that vaccines are not effective against these mutations. We know that existing vaccines are effective against most variants and that they avoid hospitalizations and mortality, “said Oleg Benes, a WHO expert.

At the moment, 5.5% of the European population has passed the disease and 7% have completed the vaccination process, according to the WHO. Something more than 215 million doses have been administered and about 16% of citizens have received one, a percentage that rises to 81% in the case of health workers (in 28 of the 53 countries in the region).