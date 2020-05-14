



The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of the mental health consequences that the coronavirus is having in the world and those that it will have in the future, with a possible increased suicides and disorders, and urged governments not to neglect psychological care.

“The current situation, with isolation, fear, uncertainty and economic crisis, can cause psychological disorders,” Dévora Kestel, director of the WHO Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, warned at a digital press conference.

This body considers probable “a increase long-term number and severity of mental health problems“because of the” immense suffering of hundreds of millions of people “and the long-term economic and social costs for the population.

Despite the risk, and probably due to the magnitude of the crisis, mental health needs “are not receiving the attention they require,” something that is exacerbated by the lack of investment and prevention in this area before the arrival of the pandemic. .

The groups most at risk, Kestel points out, are “the first responders and staff, with the anxiety and stress they are experiencing, children and adolescents, women at risk of domestic violence, the elderly, due to the risk of being infected, people with pre-existing mental conditions or other illnesses, it is more difficult to continue receiving treatment. “

Although the Covid-19 is a physical health crisis, he points out, “the impact on mental health is significant and could generate greater difficulties if not properly addressed.”

For this reason, WHO urges countries not to neglect this type of care, study the needs of all sectors, and ensure that psychological support is available as part of essential services.

A problem has been detected increased prevalence of distressFor example, 35% in China, 60% in Iran or 40% in the United States, three of the countries most affected by the pandemic, which has already caused more than 285,000 deaths and infected more than four million people. in the world.

Specifically in the health workers sector, a Canadian study shows that almost half of them, 47%, declared that they needed psychological support, while in China 50% suffered from depression, 45% anxiety, and 34% insomnia.

“The figures are there”, warns this Argentine psychologist, who remembers that in conflict places around 1 in 5 people suffer from mental disorders, data that could be reached in this crisis if measures are not put in place to alleviate, accompany and give support to those who need it.

Dr. Fahmy Hanna, a technical official from the same WHO department, also warns of the stigma suffered by health workers in some countries, behaviors that governments must face “with information and communication and, also, publicly honoring the work they do “

Kestel recommends that governments act with empathy and take into account the impact that measures to face the crisis are having on the population. For example, one of the most widespread is the fact that minors stay at home and that parents bear the brunt of education and permanent care, often made compatible with their own teleworking, creating new tensions and challenges for the families.

The authorities have to think about how to make it possible for minors, the elderly and people with cognitive difficulties to understand what is happening. design alternative ways to reach those who are home alone and ensure that those living in nursing homes maintain contact with their families and receive the necessary explanations.

Although the WHO does not yet have figures on global trends, it is following the information that is being given in several countries about an increase in suicide attempts or substance abuse, recalls that it is something that occurred after the 2008 economic crisis and alerts that “we could see something like this in the coming months.”

.