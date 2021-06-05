WHO warns of “failure” unless rich countries accelerate vaccine donations

By Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Rich countries must deliver more COVID-19 vaccines and follow the United States in immediately facilitating doses to fill the 200 million inoculation gap caused by manufacturing delays and suspensions. in India, a senior WHO adviser said on Friday.

The World Health Organization is urging rich countries to donate their surplus vaccines to poorer nations rather than offering them to less vulnerable groups, such as children. To date, the organization has donated 150 million doses through the COVAX distribution scheme.

Bruce Aylward, WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies, said only a small portion of those doses will be available in the short term in June, July and August, when it can make a difference in slowing the pace of infections in the global pandemic .

“We are going to need twice as much and we must anticipate it,” he said, referring to the volume of donations from rich countries so far, during a meeting of G7 health ministers in Oxford. “We are setting ourselves up for failure if we don’t get the first doses.”

Aylward praised a US plan announced Thursday to quickly share 25 million doses of vaccines and encouraged other wealthy countries to follow suit.

The official estimated that disruptions in the export of vaccines from India and delays in putting other immunization formulas online meant that the COVAX scheme presented a gap of around 200 million doses.

The Serum Institute has diverted AstraZeneca supplies to the domestic market amid a devastating second wave in India and is expected to lift those restrictions in the fourth quarter, when other products destined for COVAX will also become available.

“All of that is going to come together at the same time,” Aylward said.

(Reports by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)