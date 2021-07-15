WHO warns of danger for combining vaccines against Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a potential danger from combine vaccines against Covid-19.

WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, warned that the practice of combining vaccines is a “dangerous trend” that moves in a “data-free zone.”

Danger of combining vaccines

“It will be a chaotic situation in the countries if citizens begin to decide when and who will take a second, a third and a fourth dose,” said the scientist.

The idea of ​​a third dose is being considered in countries such as USA, while in others like Israel the third booster vaccine began to be applied to vulnerable populations.

The WHO has not only described the measure as “disproportionate”, but has also put the debate on the table about the lack of access to the vaccine in several countries.

Despite the danger warning of combining vaccines, some governments have challenged the WHO recommendation and they already announced that they would mix the biological ones as a reinforcement measure.

Last May the first studies on the mixture of two vaccines were published.

Lack of information

The WHO also recognizes that, although there is little information on the risk of combining vaccines, there is some initial evidence that would make it possible.

What vaccines could be combined?

In initial studies in the Strategic Advisory Group, the WHO considers that the vaccine Pfizer could be combined as a second dose to an initial AstraZeneca dose.

Another initial clinical trial conducted by the Oxford University it would reinforce the idea of ​​mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses.

In addition, there are initial studies on the possible mixture of doses of Moderna, with technology MRNA, and the Novovax vaccine.

“Data from combination and combination studies of different vaccines are awaited; both immunogenicity and safety must be evaluated ”, says the WHO in this regard.

Thailand takes a step towards vaccine mix

Despite the warning about the danger of combining vaccines, the government of Thailand He decided that he will mix doses to try to stop the wave of infections that is spreading through his territory.

To curb its latest outbreak, fueled by the spread of the Delta variant highly contagious, Thailand plans to mix the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The goal is to get a reinforcing effect in your population at six weeks after completing your initial immunization schedule.

For the chief virologist of Thailand, Yong Poovorawan, mixing two vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies and technologies is an option in the face of the growing number of infections and deaths.

Poovorawan considers that mixing is possible between an inactivated virus vaccine, such as Sinovac, and another of viral vector, like AstraZeneca.

He assured that his combination would cut the waiting time in half to achieve the booster effect.

Thailand plans to mix biologics while better vaccines arrive and find a better way to manage the situation, Thai government officials reported.

Sick health personnel

Health workers in Thailand received the Sinovac vaccine, but by the cutoff on Sunday, July 11, there were 900 health workers with Covid-19, despite the fact that most were vaccinated.

While Thailand reported more than 353,700 cases of coronavirus, many of them originating in Bangkok’s nightlife district, where there are already restrictions including a night curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Vaccine mix

Mixing doses of different vaccines may seem unusual, but for immunologists it is nothing new.

The researchers of the HIV They have long been exploring this possibility for HIV vaccination.

Earlier this year, the makers of AstraZeneca’s vaccine studied the possibility of combining a first dose of their vaccine with a second dose of the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V.

Both vaccines use an adenovirus (which causes the common cold) as the delivery system to introduce the antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 in our body and our cells.

By using adenovirus as a vehicle, our immune system can create immunity not only against the Covid-19, but also against this adenovirus.

Strengthen protection

That means that after a second dose of the same vaccine, our body may have antibodies against the component of the adenovirus that could neutralize the vaccine, making the second injection less effective.

For this reason, the Sputnik V vaccine, for example, uses two different adenoviruses for each dose, Ad5 and Ad26.

AstraZeneca is testing whether using a first dose of its vaccine and a second dose of the Sputnik Ad26 vaccine would work.

But the idea of ​​mixing two completely different types of vaccines is also being tested.

For example, following an adenovirus vector vaccine, such as the one from AstraZeneca, with a mRNA vaccine like Pfizer-BioNTech as a second dose.

In May of this year, the test carried out by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) to find out if different vaccines can be combined (CombivacS).

Their results showed that giving a second dose of Pfizer to those who have already received AstraZeneca is safe.

The first results were very encouraging as it was reported that it also produces a “highly immune” response.

But the results were obtained in tests in a group of 600 people, that is, additional trials are still lacking.

Mixing vaccines could also prevent them from losing efficacy to new variants.

If the human body has two vaccines that target different parts of the virus, our immune system would have more than one weapon in its arsenal to defend against mutations in the virus.

MRNA and adenovirus

According to an article published in Gavi, the Vaccination Alliance, although there is precedent for mixing certain types of vaccines and there is a solid scientific basis for doing so, mRNA vaccines are new and have only been approved for the first time for Covid- 19.

Therefore, there is no history of what happens when they are used in combination with adenovirus vaccines.

For this reason, the researchers are calling for detailed studies to test different combinations of vaccines.

Those studies will need to pay special attention not only to its ability to boost immunity, but also to possible additional side effects.

This year there was a Com-Cov trial from the Oxford Vaccine Group, which looked at different combinations of vaccines to check immune responses.

They found that the people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine first and then the AstraZeneca vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech, or vice versa, they had more “reactogenicity”.

This means more side effects like fever, shaking chills, headache, muscle fatiguery joint pain, compared to people who received two doses of a single type of vaccine.

Although no one needed to be hospitalized because they were short-lived symptoms, the data were from people 50 years of age and older, and scientists believe that the symptoms of the mixed vaccine could be more severe in younger people.

(With information from ., WHO and Gavi)