The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday of the risks of having to return to confinement if countries that are leaving restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic do not manage transitions “very carefully and in an approach in phases. ”

Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, listed a series of measures needed before countries loosen measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19, a coronavirus-induced respiratory disease, such as surveillance controls and health system preparation.

“The risk of returning to the blockade remains very real if countries do not manage the transition very carefully and with a phased approach,” he said at an online briefing in Geneva.

Tedros, who was criticized for how to deal with the outbreak, said he would do a “post-action” analysis of the response by the agency, but would wait until the pandemic receded.

“While the fire is burning, I think our focus should not be divided,” he said.

He defended the WHO protocol of warning about the potential for human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus, saying he informed the world of this in early January.

The Geneva-based body has been accused of being “China-centered” by the main donor, the United States, which has cut funding to the body.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed to have “evidence” that the new coronavirus appeared in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, while scientists have informed the WHO that the origin is animal.

