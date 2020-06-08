The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Sunday that it detected “worrying increases” in coronavirus cases in several countries in the Middle East, while the United Kingdom, the European state with the highest number of deaths and infections from the pandemic, registered the lowest death toll since confinement rules.

The WHO said that the growth of infections in the Middle East occurred after the period in Ramadan, which ended on May 23, and at a time when some countries began to relax restrictions to combat cooronaviruses.

“We are seeing worrying increases in many countries right now,” said Richard Brennan, WHO director of emergency for the Eastern Mediterranean region, which stretches from Morocco to Afghanistan, according to the . news agency.

Brennan mentioned countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, and indicated that it still takes “a couple of weeks” to determine the causes of the increase, since each country has its circumstances.

Muslims ended Ramadan on May 23, a very family and social holiday.

While many countries in the region established curfews and harsh restrictionsIn recent days, some, like Saudi Arabia, announced a process of easing in phases.

In other countries, such as Iraq, curfews were intermittent, and in Egypt some economic activities began to revive, such as allowing minimum hotel occupancy.

Daily infections

In this context, several countries exponentially increased infections every 24 hours from the end of Ramadan until today: Iran it jumped from 2,311 to 3,574 last Friday, Saudi Arabia, from 2,646 to 3,121; Iraq, from 87 to 1,252, and Egypt, from 783 to 1,348.

Saudi Arabia Today it became the fifteenth country to cross the barrier of 100,000 coronavirus cases after confirming a total of 101,914 affected and registered in the last 24 hours 3,045 new cases and 36 deaths, bringing the death toll to 712.

Follows Pakistan with 98,943 cases and 2,002 deaths; Qatar, with 68,790 infections and only 54 deaths; Arab Emirates, with 38,808 and 276 deaths, and Egypt, with 34,079 and 1,237 deaths.

“If the peak is not yet reached and you are relaxing some control measures to help you flatten the curve, you are not going to be able to flatten the curve the way you want and you can expect an increase in the number of cases,” he warned.

Europe

Deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom – the country on the continent with the most deaths and cases – stand at 40,542 after adding 77 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since confinement prevails, imposed on March 23, several days after the vast majority.

The United Kingdom It is in the process of leaving the quarantine and already allows the reopening of primary schools and non-essential goods shops, although from tomorrow it will impose a quarantine on travelers arriving in its territory.

Despite restrictions still in place, hundreds of thousands of people protested across the UK today against racism and police abuse, as in many countries, following the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer on 25 May in the United States.

In Spain, the second most affected on the continent, where 241,550 people were infected and 27,136 of them died, health authorities reported today that more than 2.9 million tests were carried out to detect the coronavirus from the start of the epidemic until last Thursday.

Follows Italy, which has fewer cases, 234,998, but more deaths: 33,899. However, on the day, with 53 new deaths and another 197 infections, the authorities highlighted the daily decrease in both figures.

America

In the most affected continent, with the United States and Brazil at the forefront, the pandemic does not stop.

United States counted today 1.93 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 110,047 deathss due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There, the epicenter of the pandemic is the state of New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed that the peak of the contagion curve was left behind and tomorrow the city of the same name will reopen, as other areas of the city did in recent days. region.

In Brazil, where the decision to delay the daily dissemination of the statistics, whose methodology was changed in a measure that caused great controversy, already governed, the government reported last night 672,846 confirmed cases and 35,930 deaths.

In Peru, the second country in Latin America and the eighth in the world with the most cases of coronavirus, the government reported today that it had 196,515 infections and 5,465 deaths from coronavirus.

In Chile, the third Latin American country most affected by the pandemic, the authorities recognized 134,150 confirmed cases -with a new daily record of 6,405- and 1,637 deaths from Covid-19.