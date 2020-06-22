WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that « it should be used only with critically or critically ill patients » of COVID-19 «

Geneva.- The World Health Organization (who) stressed today that, once the potential of the dexamethasone to save the lives of patients bass of COVID-19, it is time to increase the production of this drug and ensure its distribution worldwide.

« The challenge now is to increase production and quickly and equitably distribute the dexamethasone, especially where it is most necessary, « stressed the director general of the who, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, from the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

The Ethiopian expert confirmed that the demand for this drug has increased since last week, a steroid that has been used since the 1960s in other ailments and that is very inexpensive, as a license is not required for its production.

« Fortunately, it is a cheap medicine and there are manufacturers around the world, so we are confident that these will accelerate their production, » said Tedros.

The person in charge of the who He added that priority should be given to the countries that currently have the most cases, and production and distribution should be carried out « with transparency and constant supervision » to avoid counterfeit or substandard products.

He reiterated that « it should be used only with patients serious or critical « of COVID-19, since there is no evidence that it is effective in mild cases or as a way to prevent contracting the coronavirus in healthy people.

Tedros stressed that the record for daily cases has been broken (more than 183,000 on Sunday) because many countries continue at the height of the pandemic and even « some who have successfully suppressed transmission are experiencing a recurrence of cases to as their societies and economies reopen. «

« All countries face a difficult balance between protecting their populations and minimizing socio-economic damage, » admitted Tedros, who, however, stressed that « it is not about choosing between lives and jobs, all countries can preserve both. »