The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (. / Salvatore Di Nolfi / Archive)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it will send a team to China next week to investigate the origins of the coronavirussaid his boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday.

The United States, which has threatened to leave the UN agency, has called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said that it may have originated in a laboratory, although they have not presented evidence of this and China strongly denies it.

During the briefing with the press, Tedros also indicated that, in his opinion and that of the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic it’s not « even close » to finish.

The WHO Director-General, himself an Ethiopian infectious disease and community health specialist, noted that, six months after China first alerted the agency to a new respiratory infection, The grim milestones of 10 million confirmed infections and 500,000 deaths had been reached.

« Lots of room to move around »

« Most people are still susceptible, the virus still has plenty of room to move. », said.

« We all want this to end. We all want to get on with our lives. But the harsh reality is that this is not even close to ending. Although many countries have made some progress, the pandemic is accelerating, « he added.

On the politicization of this health emergency, Tedros considered essential « Solve the problems of lack of national unity, division and lack of global solidarity, which are helping the virus to spread ».

He also warned that if you continue on that path, « The worst is yet to come ». « With this type of environment and conditions we fear the worst, and that is why we have to fight together, » he insisted.

The head of the WHO emergency program, Mike Ryan, said that tremendous progress had been made in finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection, but there was still no guarantee that they would succeed.

Meanwhile, countries can fight the spread of the disease by testing, isolating confirmed cases, and monitoring your contacts, said. He highlighted Japan, South Korea and Germany for their « comprehensive and sustained strategy » against the virus.

The WHO plans to convene a meeting this week to assess the progress of research in the fight against the disease, Tedros said.

With information from . and .

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

China skipped Phase 3 and will test an experimental coronavirus vaccine in its Army