May 8, 2020 | 5:21 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to launch this month an application that allows people in countries with few resources to assess whether or not they can have the new coronavirus.

It is also considering a bluetooth-based contact tracking function, an agency official said Friday.

The app will ask people about their symptoms and offer guidance on whether they may have COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Bernardo Mariano, WHO’s chief information officer.

Other information, such as how to take the test, will be personalized according to the user’s country.

While WHO will launch a version available to everyone in app stores, any government will be able to use the underlying technology, add features and launch its own app, Mariano said in a phone interview.

India, Australia and the UK have already released official applications of the virus using their own technology, with common features including telling people if they should be tested based on their symptoms and recording people’s movements to enable more efficient tracking. of contacts.

Several countries are intensifying contact tracing, or the process of finding, testing, and isolating people who have come across an infectious individual. Dynamics is considered vital to opening economies securely, and applications that automate parts of the process could speed it up.

WHO expects its application to attract interest in other countries, including some in South America and Africa, where the number of cases is increasing and they may lack the technology and engineers needed to develop applications, or may have difficulty offering testing. and information.

“The value is really for countries that have nothing,” said Mariano. “We are leaving behind those who are not able (to provide an application) and who have fragile health systems.”

Engineers and designers, including some who previously worked at Google and Microsoft, have been volunteering for weeks to develop the new application with about five of them overseeing the process.

Computer scientists are designing open source on the GitHub hosting service, which means it is open to the public.