The World Health Assembly agreed on an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the pandemic. Investigate leap from viruses to humans

WHO to investigate Covid

Regeneration, May 19, 2020. The countries meeting at the World Health Assembly, WHO’s largest decision-making body, adopted a resolution to investigate both the management of the pandemic and the origin of Covid.

It is »a Gradual process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation»From the international health response to coronavirus coordinated by the United Nations agency.

This review includes WHO’s performance, but not limited to it, as reiterated by its Director-General, reported the newspaper El País.

It is detailed that the document was presented by the European Union together with dozens of member countries, among them the group of African States and another 40 such as China, Russia or Australia.

Investigate the virus’s spread to humans

The Assembly requests that further work be done to “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction into the human population.”

This is “including the possible role of intermediate hosts, including through efforts such as collaborative and scientific field missions. ”

The WHO already announced in early May that it is considering sending a new expert mission to China to search for the origin of COVID-19.

China open to investigation

For its part, China accepts the investigation but once the emergency is over, that is, at the right time.

This Monday the meeting was inaugurated which, each year, brings together hundreds of delegates from member countries.

This 73rd assembly has been described by many as “historic” and “unprecedented.”

Said event is celebrated in a virtual way with an agenda concentrated in two days.

In the assembly, the member states discuss the draft resolution and determine if they are interested in supporting it, says El País.

The objective is to work by consensus and almost all resolutions are adopted without a vote.

When voting, it is decided by majority in the assembly, which consists of 194 members.

WHO notes that coronavirus may not go away

The WHO director of emergencies noted that the coronavirus may not be eradicated, so humanity could live with it.

Regeneration, May 13, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out this Wednesday that there is a possibility that the coronavirus will not disappear and that society will have to learn to live with it.

WHO Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan said the emergence of the new virus makes it difficult to set a date for its disappearance.

So perhaps this virus becomes another endemic in our communities and may never disappear.

“Perhaps this virus will become another endemic virus in our communities and perhaps never disappear,” he said in a telematic conference from Geneva.

I even compare coronavirus with HIV, which has not been eradicated, but humanity has accepted it.

Likewise, the WHO has warned that there are no guarantees that once the confinement ends there will be a new wave of infections.

So it is necessary to keep the maximum alert and avoid future infections.

Deconfusion is dangerous, because many people often trust that the danger has passed and stop taking hygiene and safety measures.