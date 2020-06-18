The Club of 27: Who they were and by whom it was made up | Instagram

The « 27« , an age in which it is meaningless in different ways, and in which many are just meeting but also a time when many people even manage to change the world with some lyrics.

Many of them carry it out before 30, particularly in music, the rock genre gave the world many figures that created a paradigm before and after, however, when reaching a certain age, became like a curse, stars that managed to reach the top said goodbye to the world forever.

He lost his life on July 3, 1971. AP

Alexandre Levi, was one of the first to join this club. Brazilian composer and pianist lost his life in 1892, but it was the arrival of other artists from the rock those who gave this club notoriety, those who took rock to the top from the sixties to date, the list grew more and more.

Another great puzzle is that Robert Johnson, considered the grandfather of rock, also left for 27 years in 1938. And it is that the lifestyle of a rockstar has been highlighted by the easy access to drugs, alcohol, s3x0 and some other habits that become addictions.

Mac Miller lost his life in 2018 at age 26. AP

This added to the fame, the money has also taken them on roads like « depression« in which many of them got lost and reached their final destination, leaving a great void in the world of music.

Figures like Brian Jones, Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse among others were great stars who made up the famous « Club of 27« And of which today the world and especially the genre of rock still mourns his loss.

Brian Jones, a rebellious spirit departed at age 27.

Brian Jones (1942-1969) Founder of The Rolling Stones

Jimmy Hendrix (1942-1970)

Janis Joplin (1943-1970)

Jim Morrison (1943-1971)

Kurt Cobain (1967-1994)

Kristen Pfaff (1967-1994) Bassist for Hole

Amy Winehouse (1983-2011)