Mexico City.- The Special Investigations Unit of the Multimedial Catholic Center has published its second report on the deceased Catholic ordained ministers victims of COVID-19 in Mexico.

One of the researchers and compilers of these data, Guillermo Gazanini, affirms that it is not just statistics but that each religious represents their history and that of the communities they have served.

The new cut to June 1, CCM confirms that 15 priests, four permanent deacons and a nun have lost their lives in the pandemic because of COVID. And they warned that the last weekend of May had one of the highest incidences of deaths from coronavirus in the Mexican clergy.

The report presented by the Pauline priest Omar Sotelo, reveals that the dioceses with the lowest number of ministers as a result of COVID are Puebla, Nezahualcóyotl and Iztapalapa.

On May 23, the CCM published its first report regarding the deaths that have mourned the different ecclesiastical provinces; At that time there were eight priests, three permanent deacons and one religious. The coronavirus had hit the archdioceses of Puebla, León, Tlalnepantla and the dioceses of Cuernavaca, Veracruz, Xochimilco and Iztapalapa.

However, “the last weekend of May had one of the highest incidences of deaths from coronavirus in the clergy. According to the CCM, the deaths by coronavirus of seven priests and a permanent deacon from the archdiocese of Mexico, Tlalnepantla, Puebla and the dioceses of Texcoco, Atlacomulco and Iztapalapa were lamented.

But for the CCM, the count of the ministers that have occurred is not merely for statistical purposes, but rather for the visibility and accompaniment of the communities that have lost a pastor, including the situations of abandonment in which some religious find themselves.

For this reason, Sotelo and Gazanini have recovered part of their stories:

R.P. Rodolfo Rodríguez Reza. 67 years old, he was a religious of the Missionaries of the Divine Word providing his priestly ministry in various missions in the Mexican Republic. The primate archdiocese of Mexico expressed its “closeness” to the congregation for the death of the religious.

Pbro. Miguel Ángel López Alarcón. 59 years old, he belonged to the clergy of the Diocese of Texcoco. He was a parish priest in Santa María Nativitas in the municipality of Chimalhuacán in the State of Mexico.

Pbro. Jesús Hernández Rubio. Aged 49, he belonged to the clergy of the archdiocese of Tlalnepantla. He was in the parish of the Holy Trinity, Loma Colorada, that same metropolitan headquarters.

Pbro. René Flores Colín. Young priest, he had only six years of priestly life. Member of the Mazahua ethnic group, he served in the indigenous pastoral of the Diocese of Atlacomulco.

Pbro. José Luis Téllez García. 75 years old, he was part of the presbytery of the Iztapalapa diocese. Currently he was ministering as pastor of the Temple of Christ the King in the Laws of Reform colony of the Iztapalapa diocese.

Pbro. Juan Francisco Espino Godínez. The 54-year-old was pastor of San Miguel Arcángel, Hueyotilpan, of the archdiocese of Puebla.

Pbro. Joaquín Fausto Silva Omaña. 59 years old, pastor of San Cristóbal Tepatlaxco of the archdiocese of Puebla. He had symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Diac. Permanent Trinidad Cervantes Hernández. 65 years old, he belonged to the parish of San Pablo Apóstol de las Naciones in the diocese of Iztapalapa.

This is the balance as of June 1, 2020:

Archdiocese of Puebla: Pbro. José Guadalupe Sanguino Fuentes. Pbro. Valentín Ramírez Tlahque. Pbro. Álvaro Ramírez Hernández. Pbro. Juan Francisco Espino Godínez. Pbro. Joaquín Fausto Silva Omaña.

Diocese of Nezahualcóyotl: Pbro. Antonino Armendáriz Calderón. Pbro. Álvaro Gabriel Flores Rodríguez. Diac. Permanent José Guadalupe Lozano Sandoval.

Diocese of Iztapalapa: Pbro. José Luis González de Jesús. Pbro. José Luis Téllez García. Diac. Permanent Trinidad Cervantes Hernández.

Archdiocese of Tlalnepantla: Pbro. Pánfilo Martínez Marroquín. Pbro. Jesús Hernández Rubio.

Archdiocese of Mexico: Rodolfo Rodríguez Reza, religious missionary of the Divine Word.

Archdiocese of León: Pbro. Eduardo Hernández Rodríguez.

Diocese of Texcoco: Pbro. Miguel Ángel López Alarcón.

Diocese of Atlacomulco: Pbro. René Flores Colín.

Diocese of Xochimilco Diác. Permanent Marco Antonio González Bárcena.

Diocese of Cuernavaca: Diác. Permanent Justino Espinoza Martínez and wife, Linda Díaz.

Diocese of Veracruz: Sister María Lourdes Pulido Madrigal, Clarisa Capuchina religious.

VC News Information

Seven24.mx

ebv