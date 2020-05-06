The countries that have samples from patients with suspicious pneumonia from the end of 2019 have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to analyze them to identify possible cases of previous COVID-19 even if China reported this new disease. This, after a study was known that would show that the disease was already circulating in France at the end of December.

“It would be of great importance that all countries with unspecified cases of pneumonia in December, or even in November, carry out tests, and some are already doing so,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a press conference. The French is joined by medical reports from the United States, which also identifies possible cases in the last month of the year, despite China notifying the WHO of the disease only on December 31.

These cases “provide us with a clearer view” of the pandemic, stressed Lindmeier, who considered it essential that these types of studies continue “to better understand the potential for COVID-19 contagion.” The spokesperson stressed that it would not be unusual for the coronavirus to be out of China at such an early date, “since the first cases of the disease date back to the beginning of December and it is possible that some of the infected traveled from Wuhan to other countries”.

The French case

In the French case, doctor Yves Cohen, head of the resuscitation unit at Avicenne and Jean-Verdier hospitals in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, announced the finding of a positive case dating back to December 27. “We took out all the records of patients hospitalized in intensive care in Jean-Verdier and Avicenne from December 2 to January 16 with pneumonia,” he explained. Of the 14 patients, “one was positive” for COVID-19. The first official case of the disease in France dates from January 24.

The WHO spokesperson explained that this finding does not suggest that the virus arose elsewhere, but rather that there is some connection with someone who traveled from Wuhan to France before the virus was identified and reported by China. Lindmeier added that more research should be done on how the virus passed to humans, which would imply “new missions to China, and we are analyzing that.”