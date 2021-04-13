Who should be the next Captain America?

Last Friday the fourth chapter of the new Marvel Studios series, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was released and the final scene left viewers shocked due to the wrath and brutality of the current Captain America, John Walker. With two episodes to go to the end of the season, Steve Rogers’ legacy has been tainted, and we believe that Walker will really end up taking another way, so that the shield passes into the hands of Sam wilson (Falcon) or Bucky barnes (Winter Soldier).

While we know that Rogers chose Sam to follow his trail in “Avengers: Endgame”, he rejected it as we saw at the beginning of the season. On the one hand, the series presents us with the preparation and awareness of Sam for change your mind and take the shield. On the other hand, it shows the redemption and evolution of Bucky towards a better person than, seeing the shield in the hands of someone who does not deserve it, I would be willing to take it. Remember that, in the comics, both characters become Captain America at some point in history.

Who should be the new Captain America of the MCU? Is it necessary to respect Steve’s decision or could he have been wrong? Does Bucky’s terrible past limit his chance to be?

We can see a greater representation of Steve’s values in Sam Wilson: the need to help others (even if that means putting aside their own interests), the choice of the word before violence and reason before pride. But with some differences such as the lack of initiative or the limitation of their abilities.

For his part, Bucky is still trying to find his place and forgive himself for the murders he committed when HYDRA manipulated his mind. Society still sees him as a criminal that he should be locked up, it is for this reason that perhaps they would not be happy to see him become such an important American figure. But, unlike Sam, it contains something crucial: the super soldier serum. An enhancer of physical abilities that makes the wearer superior to other human beings, which Bucky – bypassing his slavery in HYDRA – always used to do good, just like Rogers.

Is it necessary for the new Captain America to have this serum, just like the old one had?

Sam Wilson, in Chapter 4, made it clear that I would not take the serum, even if I had the chance. Despite having good training in combat and flight, the great threats that come to the MCU in the future would be very powerful for him.

In “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” we saw Bucky at his best, making things very difficult for Steve himself. Undoubtedly, Barnes would have more chances to face future threats.

The way that Marvel Studios is playing with the physical and psychological capacities of both characters, making the viewer reflect on this question, is working quite well. Some theories of the followers even suggest that they could create a ‘Team America’, carrying both the shield, something that I doubt will happen.

From my point of view, both Sam and Bucky they would deserve to be the next American hero for the positive points discussed above. Although, as a matter of taste, I would prefer it to be Bucky. By following its development these years, I think that I would finally find the right place and could be redeemed in the best possible way. But I would not mind if Sam took it, since I consider it very necessary to representation towards black people that this character could give at the peak of his career, among other things.

Finally, i think marvel will go the second way, respecting the decision made by Steve Rogers. Whoever he is, no one will ever measure up to him again. The goal is to wear the shield with respect, honor, and accepting responsibility, regardless of the name behind it.