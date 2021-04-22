WHO sets dates for review of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19

GENEVA, Apr 22 (Reuters) – Technical experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will review the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine for possible authorization for emergency use on April 26, followed by Sinovac’s. on May 3, the agency said Thursday.

“We would expect a decision a couple of days later,” the WHO said in response to a question from Reuters.

To date, the WHO has listed the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, supporting their safety and efficacy to guide regulatory agencies in countries.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)