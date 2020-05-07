The World Health Organization (WHO) is working on the possibility ofsend a new expert mission to China to search for the origin of the coronavirus. “There are discussions with our Chinese counterparts to send an additional mission to focus on what really happened in the beginning in terms of exposure to different animals,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said at the organization’s daily press conference. .

Van Kerkhove has had an impact on the“zoonotic origin” of Covid-19, alluding to “the majority of emerging pathogens come from animals”.

The epidemiologist has recalled thatWHO has already sent three missions to China in the context of the pandemic crisisof the coronavirus. Thus, he specifically referred to the third one, in which he participated, and explained that, in his conclusion, China was recommended “to look for the zoonotic source of the outbreak.”

“The importance for public health that this has is critical, becausewithout knowing where the animal origin is, it is difficult to prevent that from happening again“he pointed out.

Van Kerkhove’s words occur in agrowing context of questions about the provenance of Covid-19, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The US Executive has hardened its speech in this regard in recent days, assuring that the coronavirus was produced in a laboratory in Wuhan.

In fact, WHO itself has also been in thecenter of American criticism for its role in the pandemic, something that US President Donald Trump used to justify his decision to suspend US funding to the body, since, in his opinion, it covered up the outbreak.

The WHO has repeatedly argued thatWashington’s words are merely “speculative”and the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci himself, who coordinates the medical response to the pandemic in the country, has supported the WHO theory that everything indicates that the origin is “natural”.

However, the US Administration and countries like Australia insist on opening an independent investigation into the origin of the virus. For its part, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant has stated that there are “many reports” that suggest that there were cases of coronavirus in the United States and France at the end of 2019, which would suppose that the origin of the virus is “diverse”.

