WHO says they are two to three times more than the official figures

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the actual numbers of deaths from Covid-19 are 2 or 3 times higher than the official ones, which are located around the 4 million people worldwide, as revealed in the ‘World Health Statistics Report 2021’.

As of December 31, 2020, preliminary estimates suggest that the total number of global deaths attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is at least 3 million, which represents 1.2 million deaths more than the 1.8 million officially reported.

“All countries face challenges in reporting COVID-19 deaths, and WHO is working with all stakeholders to refine statistical models and obtain accurate counts. Global and regional estimates of excess mortality will be followed by country estimates later this year, “they have said from the agency.

In this sense, the WHO has warned that since 90% of countries reported interruptions in essential health services and three percent of households spent more than 25% of their budget on health care in 2015, universal health coverage is at higher risk of being left behind.

“COVID-19 disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, and those living in overcrowded environments are at higher risk. Lack of disaggregation of data contributes to uneven health outcomes, and only 51 percent of countries include disaggregated data in national statistical reports, “the agency emphasized.

On the other hand, the work has shown that world life expectancy at birth increased from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.3 years in 2019, with a healthy life expectancy of 58.3 to 63.7 years. The greatest progress is being made in low-income countries mainly due to the rapid reduction in infant mortality and communicable diseases.

Finally, the report shows that global tobacco use has fallen by 33% since 2000, but obesity in adults is increasing and up to a quarter of the population in high-income countries is obese in 2016. Noncommunicable diseases accounted for 7 of the 10 causes of death worldwide in 2019.