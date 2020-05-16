How is pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome manifested? 0:46

. – The World Health Organization (WHO) released a scientific report on Friday about the multi-system inflammatory syndrome seen in some children and adolescents with covid-19.

The report describes how groups of children with the condition have emerged in Europe and North America, but there remains a “pressing need” to collect additional data on the clinical presentations, severity, outcomes, and epidemiology of the syndrome.

“It is essential to characterize this syndrome and its risk factors, understand causality, and describe treatment interventions. The full spectrum of the disease is still unclear, and whether the geographic distribution in Europe and North America reflects a true pattern, or whether the condition has simply not been recognized elsewhere, ”according to the report.

The report also provided a preliminary case definition of the condition, noting that it is generally seen in children up to age 19 who have fever for at least three days and who have some symptoms including rash, hypotension or shock, myocardial dysfunction, diarrhea, vomiting, or elevated markers of inflammation.

The report also notes that the cases would have no other microbial causes of inflammation, such as a bacterial infection, and that there would be evidence of covid-19 or contact with someone with covid-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked doctors around the world to “be alert and better understand this syndrome in children,” in a Twitter post on Saturday, which shared a link to the scientific report.

