The World Health Organization said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support US President Wuhan’s laboratory claims that the new coronavirus originated from a Chinese laboratory.

“We have not received any specific data or evidence from the United States government regarding the alleged origin of the virus, so from our perspective, this remains speculative,” said WHO Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan in a virtual conference.

Scientists believe the killer virus leaped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan that sells exotic animals for meat.

Prominent American epidemiologist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO statement on Wuhan’s laboratory claims, in an interview published Monday night by National Geographic.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what there is now, (the scientific evidence) leans very, very strongly towards this, it could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci told the magazine.

“Everything about the gradual evolution over time indicates that (this virus) evolved in nature and then jumped species,” he said.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, increasingly critical of Wuhan’s laboratory claims, claims to have evidence that he started in that laboratory.

And United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that “huge evidence” supported that claim, although the US intelligence community said last week it would continue to study whether the outbreak was due to contact with infected animals or a laboratory accident.

China has vehemently denied suggestions that the laboratory was the source.

“Like any evidence-based organization, we would be very willing to receive any information related to the origin of the virus,” Ryan said, stressing that this is “a very important piece of public health information for future control.”

“If that data and evidence is available, then it will be up to the government of the United States to decide whether and when it can be shared, but it is difficult for WHO to operate in an information gap about it,” he added.

Science at the center

The UN health agency, which has also faced scathing criticism from Trump over accusations that it initially downplayed the severity of the outbreak to protect China, has repeatedly said the virus appears to have originated naturally from a source. animal.

WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized during Monday’s briefing that there were some 15,000 complete genome sequences of the new coronavirus available, and “of all the evidence we’ve seen … this virus is naturally occurring.”

While coronaviruses generally originate from bats, both Van Kerkhove and Ryan emphasized the importance of discovering how the virus that causes COVID-19 moved into humans and which animal served as an “intermediate host” along the way.

“We need to understand more about that natural origin, and particularly about the intermediate hosts,” Ryan said.

It was important to know “so that we can implement the correct policies for the public and animal-human health interface that prevent this from happening again,” he emphasized.

The WHO said last week that it wanted to be invited to participate in Chinese research into the animal origins of the pandemic, which in a matter of months has killed more than 250,000 people worldwide.

“We have offered, as we do with each case in each country, assistance in carrying out those investigations,” Ryan said Monday.

“We can learn from Chinese scientists,” he said.

But he warned that if questions about the origin of the virus “are projected as an aggressive investigation of irregularities, I think it is much more difficult to deal with. It is a political issue. ”

“Science needs to be at the center,” he said.

“If we have science-based research and science-based research on what the source species and intermediate species are, that will benefit everyone on the planet.”