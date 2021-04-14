WHO says expects reviews from Europe, US regulators on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

GENEVA, Apr 13 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization told Reuters on Tuesday it expected reviews from US and European regulators on reports of blood clots that occurred after Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was administered. & Johnson, and noted that it was monitoring global data.

“We are watching closely, awaiting reviews from the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and monitoring the global database of adverse event reports to see if there have been cases in other places, “WHO said in an email response.

“It will take a little time to review the data,” he added.

Federal health agencies in the United States on Tuesday recommended stopping use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after six women under the age of 50 who received the injection developed rare blood clots.

Following the news, J&J said it was delaying the launch of the vaccine in Europe, a week after regulators said they were checking for unusual blood clots in four recipients of the injection in the United States.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)