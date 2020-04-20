The Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tedros, affirmed this Monday, 20, that to reduce the restrictions of movement does not mean the end of the pandemic, but an adaptation to a new phase. “The end of the epidemic will require an ongoing effort by individuals, communities and governments to continue suppressing and controlling the virus,” said Tedros.

According to him, measures such as quarantines and lockdowns alleviate the pandemic, but do not end it. The organization reiterated that to reduce cases, it is necessary to detect, test, isolate and care for all people who have had contact with someone infected. The message comes days after countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Spain start taking steps to slowly open their economies. In the past few days, WHO has said that a reopening should be done slowly and cautiously.

In the interview, the WHO leader also stated that the organization is providing scientific, technical and financial support for research and development. It also reported that WHO had ordered 30 million tests in the next four months. “By April and May, we plan to ship almost 180 million surgical masks, 54 million N95 masks and 3 million goggles to the countries that need it most. It is also one of WHO’s priorities to increase the production and distribution of diagnoses for countries that need it most.

On Sunday, WHO issued a statement jointly with the World Trade Organization saying that efforts to save lives could be hampered by unnecessary disruptions in global trade.

According to the document, government trade policy decisions influence the procurement of medical equipment and supplies and can impact the supply of inputs for the production of medicines and health technologies. “Keeping the health technology trade as open and predictable as possible is of vital interest,” says the text.

“Governments need to avoid measures that can disrupt supply chains and negatively impact the poorest and most vulnerable, especially in developing and least developed countries, which normally depend on imports of medicines and medical equipment.”

