GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that the end of the pandemic “is not even close”, because although many countries have managed to control the spread of the coronavirus, others are seeing the virus re-emerge and the global trend is to an acceleration of infections.

This reflection coincides with the day on which the 10 million confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the world have been officially exceeded, according to the database that the organization manages and which feeds on the information it receives daily from the authorities. national sanitary.

A million new cases have accumulated in the last five days, showing how far the infection curve continues to rise with the most severe foci located in India, the United States and Brazil.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that half a million COVID-19 fatalities have been reached on this same day.

“The virus still has a lot of room to move, we all want this to end, we all want to return to normal, but the reality is that this is not even close to ending,” said Tedros at a press conference that marked several coincidences.

Just six months ago, the WHO received the first notification from China about the appearance of an unidentified type of atypical pneumonia, which made public the infectious outbreak that was taking place in that country, which then spilled over into its neighbors and which is already February reached other regions of the world.

“Six months ago, none of us could imagine how this virus would push the world and our lives into the period of confusion that we live in,” said the head of the organization that coordinates international efforts against the pandemic.

The WHO used this date, which marks the first year of the coronavirus, to publish on its website a detailed and updated chronology of its actions against the pandemic, “so that the public can see (directly) what has happened in these six months in relation to our response. “

In this way, the organization seeks to respond to criticism and attacks launched by certain countries – particularly the US and Brazil – that accuse it of having reacted late and of having been too complacent to China, where the pandemic originated.

Regarding the politicization of this health emergency -which has been observed in those same two countries-, Tedros considered it essential “to solve the problems of lack of national unity, division and lack of global solidarity, which are helping the virus to spread. expand. “

He warned that if one continues on that path, “the worst is yet to come.”

“With this type of environment and conditions we fear the worst, and that is why we have to fight together,” insisted the WHO Director-General, a specialist in infectious diseases and community health of Ethiopian nationality.

In a regional analysis of the situation, the director of Health Emergencies of the WHO, the Irishman Mike Ryan, commented that the situation in America is extremely difficult, accumulating half of the cases of contagion and deaths worldwide.

In this statistic, the US accumulates 2.5 million cases (half of the total on the continent), while Brazil, with more than 1.3 million, represents one in four infections.

Ryan said that Brazil continues to report around 30,000 cases a day and acknowledged that it is a very complex situation because it is a very large country.

He encouraged the Brazilian authorities to continue fighting against the virus and to “link in a more systematic way the efforts being made at the federal and state levels.”

Another regional infectious focus of concern to WHO is the one now registered in the eastern Mediterranean region, where cases have exceeded one million.

This region raises particular concern as it is the scene of some armed conflicts of proportions, such as those affecting Syria, Yemen and Libya, which has caused its hospital infrastructures and health systems in general to suffer enormous deficiencies.