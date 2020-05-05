The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday rejected versions that indicate that the coronavirus causing the coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in a laboratory in China. confirming that this pathogen “has an animal origin”, contrary to what the United States Government has been saying for days.

Recently, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the United States claimed to have and have seen the evidence, thank you. their own intelligence agencies, that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

For his part, WHO chief emergency officer Dr. Michael Ryan addressed the claim:

“From all the evidence that we have seen of all the genetic sequences that are available, and I think there are more than 15 thousand, this virus has a natural origin ”, said.

Dr. Ryan also added that it was “important” to learn more about the animal host and understand how the virus leaped from animals to humans.

China rejected the laboratory theory and criticized the United States’ response to Covid-19.

Likewise, in a conference, the head of emergencies of the World Health Organization said that he has not received evidence from the United States government to support the accusations of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of that the coronavirus is not of animal origin and could have originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“From our perspective this is speculative and like any evidence-based organization we would very much like to receive any information regarding the origin of the virus”he added.

The doctor insisted that while the US Do not share this supposed information “we focus on what we know, on the evidence we have and that indicates that the virus is of animal origin.”

According to ABC News, the secretary of state insisted that the amount of evidence is “enormous” despite the fact that US intelligence agencies said on Sunday that they are still examining that possibility and have not reached a conclusion.

In another excerpt from the press conference, senior officials in the fight to contain the pandemic said the WHO has made available a guide for governments to assess the risks posed by mass meetings now that several countries, especially in Europe, are gradually starting to lower social quarantine measures.

For her part, the head of the WHO Department of Emerging Diseases, María Van Kerkhove, said that in order to make an official decision in this regard, several criteria will have to be considered, such as the number of people who will meet, the planned location and assess whether the meeting cannot be virtually held or postponed.

“We can’t tell each country what to do in each context, but if there are meetings, you have to consider if you can keep the distance between people and the hygiene measures that will be available,” added Ryan.

“Science must be at the center. Science will find the answers “,said this official from the UN health agency.

The United States is the largest funder of the global health body, and President Trump says he will suspend funding. Image: Unsplash

