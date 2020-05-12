There is less and less time for us to witness the remake of one of the most beloved science fiction classics, whose release date is scheduled for this year, despite the pandemic we are currently experiencing due to the coronavirus, and to calm fans’ anxieties, a new photo of Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin has been revealed in ‘Dune’.

As we already know, In the new adaptation, Chalamet will play the young Paul Atreides, while Josh Brolin will take on the role of Gurnell Alleck, Atreides House Weapons Master and Paul’s mentor, so a new photograph revealed by Warner Bros shows the two of them together for the first time in action.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chalamet spoke more about it about his character. “Paul’s immediate appeal was the fact that, in a story of such detail, scale, and world-building, the protagonist is on a kind of antihero journey. He believes that he is going to be a kind of young general who studies his father and his leadership in a combat force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that, ”said the actor.

Although the first version of ‘Dune’ is considered a cult movie, its director, David Lynch differs from this opinion, since for him, this adaptation is one of his worst failures, so now, Denis Villenueve, will try to be faithful to the novel and present a new version that will depart from what Lynch did in the past.

So with this new photograph, the director tried to show what his new adaptation will consist of, This was explained for the Empire magazine. “It is Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he is hypnotized by him, he has a strange feeling of being at home. There is a lot of action at this specific moment, and it is one of the scenes in the film that I am starting to feel very proud of, ”said the director.

In this way, the new photo of Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin in ‘Dune’ It shows us the moment when the desert awakens a hidden power in Paul Atreides, so his mentor Gurnell Alleck will help him become the hero he is meant to be.