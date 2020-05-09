Mexico City.- The 17-year prison sentence for passive corruption and money laundering against the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was ratified by a second-instance court in Brazil.

The magistrates of the eighth chamber of the Federal Regional Court of the Fourth Region (TRF-4) unanimously rejected the appeals presented by the ex-president’s defense attorneys.

During the session, held via conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the judges also denied the defense petition that had requested a review of the sentence due to the “doubts, contradictions and omissions” that had arisen after its sanction.

With the ruling, TRF-4 ratified its decision, issued in November, by holding a virtual trial due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which they unanimously raised Lula’s sentence to 17 years and 1 month in prison against the 12 years and 11 months in prison that had been imposed in the first instance in the so-called “Atibaia case”.

The court also denied a request that the virtual trial, adopted due to the Covid-19 crisis, be suspended and postponed for an in-person session.

Lula, who has always defended his innocence, was sentenced in November 2019 to 17 years in prison and one month for corruption and money laundering, considering that the Justice had received bribes from the construction companies Odebrecht and OAS, which would have led to carried out the works to reform a property in Atibaia, a municipality in the state of São Paulo, in exchange for favoring these two companies in future contracts with state-owned Petrobras.

Lula’s lawyer, Cristiano Zanin, described this decision as “unfair and arbitrary” and has questioned the Court’s refusal to hold the hearing in person, since it has virtually prevented the defense from “clarifying facts or asking questions,” which it constitutes, he said, “a violation of constitutional guarantees” and of the rights provided for in the Lawyer’s Statute. (With information from Notimex and Infobae)

JAHA