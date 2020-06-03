World Health Organization had suspended studies after publication of a contested survey. Despite the resumption, WHO stresses that there is still no evidence on the efficacy of the drug in patients with covid-19. After the scientific journal The Lancet questions a study on the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of covis-19, The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday (03/06) that it will resume the use of the drug in researches coordinated by it in several countries.

The WHO halted research on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine after the study published on May 22 raised suspicions that the drugs increased the mortality rate in patients with covid-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the panel that analyzes the safety of drugs concluded that “there is no reason to change the protocol for clinical studies” and that further research on all fronts was recommended. He added that the organization will continue to “control the safety” of using the drug.

The authorization to resume the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, used in the treatment of malaria, will be communicated by WHO to researchers in the study carried out in 35 countries with more than 3,500 patients.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan stressed, however, that “there is still no evidence that any drug reduces mortality in patients with covid-19” and therefore “it is an urgent priority to continue clinical studies”.

Swaminathan added that studies based only on observation of patients, such as that of The Lancet, “have limitations” and can be influenced by other factors, such as the conditions in which patients are kept, and not only on the drugs that are used.

The Lancet, one of the most renowned scientific journals in the world, distanced itself from the study it published on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The research led to the suspension of clinical studies worldwide, pointing out that the drugs would not be beneficial for patients hospitalized with covid-19 and could even be harmful.

The magazine acknowledged on Tuesday that “important issues” hover over the work and claims that an independent audit of the data used is being carried out.

The data used is from the company Surgisphere, which presents itself as a health data analysis company based in the United States. The British newspaper The Guardian questioned the suitability of the company, which has only a handful of employees, who appear to have little scientific experience, and a small online presence. Surgisphere owner Sapan Desai is one of the authors of the study published in Lancet.

In an open letter released last week, dozens of scientists expressed concern about the work and said that a detailed examination raised questions of methodology and data integrity, pointing to the authors’ refusal to give full access to the data and the lack of “ethical review. “.

Among the investigators who signed the open letter is Frenchman Philippe Parola, collaborator in Marseille of Didier Raoult, French promoter of hydroxychloroquine who has contributed widely to popularize this treatment that has been promoted by leaders like Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump.

CN / lusa / rtr / afp

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.